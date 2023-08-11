If Virginia is on a mission to anchor its future roster with a deep offensive line, then the Cavaliers took another step toward that goal by adding Dublin Jerome High’s (Dublin, Ohio) Dane Wleklinski to their 2024 recruiting class.

Wleklinski committed to Hoos earlier this week, becoming the third offensive line pledge in the current cycle and the tenth O-Lineman — and 13th when including transfers — they’ve taken since coach Tony Elliott’s arrival 20 months ago.

“I feel like I’m athletic enough to pass set and stay with the quick guys,” said Wleklinski, who, at 6-foot-6, projects as a tackle.

“But, I feel like I’ve got enough meat on me to try to take the heavier guys, too,” he said. “I like how I can mash up my play a little bit and get out and run with the quick guys, but also bend enough to get under to move those big guys who are tough to move.”

Wleklinski is the second offensive lineman in this class to be pulled from the Midwest, and Wleklinski said UVa offensive line coach Terry Heffernan had an influence on the decision he made to pass on offers closer to home and ultimately choose the Cavaliers.

Other notable schools to offer Wleklinski included Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana and West Virginia. He said he has cousins who currently attend Cincinnati, but wanted a different opportunity.

“When you go a lot of places, they show you everything in how they’re going to transform you to get you to the NFL,” Wleklinski said, “and how they run schemes similar to the NFL. But Coach Heff has been there and done that. He knows how it works there and was there for five years so he has that full experience.”

Heffernan spent two seasons on staff with the Buffalo Bills and three with the Detroit Lions ahead of returning to the college ranks at Stanford. After the Cardinal’s coaching change this past offseason, Heffernan moved across the country to join Elliott’s staff.

“And in talking with Coach Heff about the schemes they run, his knowledge of the game is astounding,” Wleklinski said.

It didn’t hurt Virginia’s chances with Wleklinski that he has a personal connection to Heffernan, who has roots in the Midwest, too. Wleklinski said his grandfather played at Bowling Green with Heffernan’s uncles.

On top of the bond Wleklinski said he feels he’s made with Heffernan, he felt welcomed by other commits in the Cavaliers’ class, particularly offensive linemen Grant Ellinger (Naperville, Ill.) and Benjamin York (Burke). Wleklinski has already texted with his fellow recruits as well as the offensive linemen on the current roster.

“I fit in perfectly and that’s a big thing, too,” Wleklinski said.

Elliott and the Cavaliers are only beginning to feel the impact of the program’s serious investment in its offensive line. Earlier this preseason after a training camp practice, he said the group is the deepest it has been since he got to Charlottesville.

“The amount of depth we have allows for more reps,” Elliott said, “and the guys can get better through more reps.”

Also in the fold for ‘24

Wleklinski was the second of two prospects from Ohio to commit to the Hoos since the start of August. Earlier this month, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) defensive end Jewett Hayes announced his decision to pledge to UVa.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder had other offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and West Virginia.