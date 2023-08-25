The swelling belief among themselves is that they are capable of having the type of campaign that would debunk every prognosticator’s projection and give their fan base a season to be proud of.

Virginia’s players think the Hoos — picked to finish last in the ACC and nowhere to be found on any postseason bowl forecast — will surprise the college football world this fall.

“I think we can,” senior running back Perris Jones said.

“Absolutely,” senior tight end Grant Misch said without any hesitation.

UVa opens its season a week from Saturday in Nashville against No. 12 Tennessee, and these Cavaliers sense because of their togetherness built through tragedy coupled with their offseason-long push to improve, they’re bound to be better than the 3-7 record they logged last year in coach Tony Elliott’s first go-around at the helm.

“This group is playing from a different place of purpose,” Jones said. “The force driving us, I think, is greater than it has been in the past and we’re playing for one another and you can see that on the field. We love one another. We’re pushing one another. We’re encouraging one another, so I think playing for each other has brought a different level of purpose for us.”

Jones is roommates with fellow running back Mike Hollins, whose nickname ‘Iron Mike’ was coined in his fight to overcome the wounds he suffered in last November’s shooting in Charlottesville that killed former players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Hollins miraculously recovered and even more incredibly has returned to the field, and he said a way in which to successfully tribute this season to Davis, Perry and Chandler, “is trusting in that us being here, being able to play again, touch the field and just come together as a team is doing their legacy justice in itself.”

And, according to Elliott, more so than anything else UVa accomplished during training camp over the last three and a half weeks, the Cavaliers conquered — at least throughout the preseason — the ability to play as one.

“We’re a closer team and you’re starting to see the camaraderie,” Elliott said, “and the guys are competing, but when it’s time to cheer for each other, they’re cheering for each other and when it’s time to strain, they’re straining for each other. They’re spending more time together and hopefully we can carry that through the course of the season.”

They’ll need to play cohesively on offense, too, in order for that unit to turn itself around. UVa finished in the bottom 30 nationally in 2022 for scoring offense, total offense, third-down conversion rate and red-zone offense.

OC Des Kitchings said upgrading their third-down and red-zone efficiency was a major emphasis throughout spring practices and the month of August.

“We’ve put our guys in a lot of varying distances and downs,” Kitchings said, “especially in the third-down deal with short-yardage, and we don’t want to be in third-and-long, but those are going to happen. So, we put the guys in those situations to see how well we respond and they did a good job responding and executing.”

Elliott and Kitchings are also hoping transfer quarterback Tony Muskett’s familiarity with the offense can help the Hoos navigate critical situations. Muskett played in a similar balanced, pro-style attack at Monmouth and has brought his 23 games worth of experience with him to UVa. He threw for 5,687 yards with a 64.2% completion rate while with the Hawks.

Of course, Muskett and the Cavaliers’ deep backfield featuring Jones, Hollins, Clemson transfer Kobe Pace and Amaad Foston won’t have room to throw or run unless the O-Line better protects for Muskett and moves the line of scrimmage forward more consistently in the running game. Transfers Ugonna Nnanna from Houston and Brian Stevens from Dayton have been brought in to enhance the offensive front, and Kitchings has said he’ll lean on the veteran tight ends, Misch and Sackett Wood Jr., to assist the line at times as well.

On defense, there are significantly fewer questions, given the job second-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski did last year in guiding the Hoos to become one of the better units in the ACC and how much of the personnel returns.

“We had a very productive camp,” Rudzinski said. “I thought the guys were physical, and Coach Elliott put them in really challenging positions and we got better in all spots.”

Defensive ends Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler headline the long list of returning defensive linemen, which includes all four starters from last season plus three important backups. And the veteran D-Line paired with an experienced secondary featuring returners Coen King, Antonio Clary and Jonas Sanker plus newcomers with previous starting experience elsewhere in SMU transfer Sam Westfall and former Clemson cornerback Malcolm Greene should position Rudzinski and company to keep progressing on what they achieved a season ago.

“We know how efficient we can be, and we know if we can meet that, then I think we’ll get the external results we want,” Jones said.

Added defensive tackle Michael Diatta: “Everyone is counting us out. Everyone is thinking, ‘Oh, they went through a tragedy.’ But we have something to play for now. We have a motivating force that those guys are up there watching us and we’re going to go out there and play like our hair is on fire.”

Misch said team leaders established three goals for 2023 — win the games against in-state opponents, win the ACC and win a bowl game. He said there are a few reasons why he thinks they can compete to reach those aspirations.

“Our heart and our resilience,” Misch said. “I think we’re playing for something bigger than ourselves right now and that kind of gives us a competitive edge that people outside this program aren’t going to know, but we know it in our hearts and we will show it on Saturdays.”