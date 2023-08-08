He had boarded an Atlanta-bound flight to take a trip for recruiting purposes when the news came through his phone before departure.

“I got a text that a few of these guys were coming back,” Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said, “and I gave a big holler right on that airplane. Everyone on the airplane was probably thinking, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Rudzinski said he learned then that the Cavaliers’ veteran defensive linemen would return for 2023, providing him four seasoned starters — ends Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler and tackles Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui — to the front plus key reserves Paul Akere, Ben Smiley and Michael Diatta.

The only three locked in last year for this fall were Carter, Smiley and Diatta.

But on the heels of the 2022 campaign, Bennett opted to play another season in school at UVa instead of pursuing the NFL early and Akere decided he’d play a fifth year while finishing up his master’s degree. Butler and Faumui took the NCAA up on its offer — in wake of last November’s tragic shooting on Grounds — to grant UVa players who were in their final years of eligibility last season another go-around this year.

Those seven defensive linemen have combined for 107 starts and 216 games played in their careers. Butler has played in 50 games with 40 starts and Faumui has appeared in 48 contests with 24 starts.

This isn’t an average senior- and junior-led position unit. It’s fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-year grown men.

“Experience is paramount and that’s in a lot of things we do,” Rudzinski said. “It’s not everything, but it can be super important and particularly in a game where there are a lot of intricacies. It’s valuable to have those guys back.”

Rudzinski said the decisions Akere, Bennett, Butler and Faumui made also prevented Virginia from having to retool its defensive line on the recruiting trail through the transfer portal.

Said UVa defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing: “So, we’re excited those guys wanted to be back and it wasn’t like we had to bend their arm. To me, that’s even more important, that they wanted to be back and be part of this to help build and take Virginia football to where they want it to be, so I’m excited.”

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said he’s wishful the D-Line can take ownership of the entire defense.

“You’re hoping that the advantage is that you got leadership,” Elliott said. “What I’ve learned in my experience in the college game is that the game is won in the trenches. The best teams that I’ve been around, you had great leadership at quarterback and then you had great leadership along the front, in particular on the defensive line. So, you’re returning a lot of guys with game experience and I think that’s going to help the transition on the outside at corner where we lost some very, very productive guys.

“You’re not having to reteach, reinstall. You’re just having to refine. Hopefully, what that’s going to do is going to allow for the transition and the development of the young guys that we’ve brought in, and so it gives you the ability to lead, push forward, bring along, develop, and hopefully set the tempo because the game is going to be won in the trenches.”

Productivity matters, too, and if the unit can build on the numbers it amassed last year, then the Hoos should be able to replicate their defensive success. UVa’s three sacks per game were the 13th most in the FBS last fall.

Bennett paced the team with seven sacks to go along with 34 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He was a two-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his multi-sack performances against Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

Faumui’s 8.5 tackles for loss were a UVa-best. He had 39 tackles and four sacks as well while Butler tallied three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss and Akere added four sacks.

Throughout training camp, Downing said, the group’s focus hasn’t changed since last season either when it was assembled and coming together for the first time with Bennett coming off of injury, Butler transferring in from Miami (Ohio) and Akere transferring in from Columbia.

“We talk to those guys all the time about expectations that we have on ourselves,” Downing said. “We try to block out all the noise and we tell them the games that you played in the past aren’t going to mean anything coming up here in the fall. We try to rebuild ourselves every year and starting the first practice we’ll rebuild ourselves, and it’ll be about how good we can be fundamentally and that’s my biggest concern.”

Bennett agreed.

“I’ve got a smile from ear to ear. I’m excited. I’m ready,” he said. “We’ve got guys who are coming back who are experienced and have a chip on their shoulders. That goes hand in hand. We’re experienced and we want to keep getting better and we’re not satisfied. That’s a recipe for success.”