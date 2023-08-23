No one on Louisville’s roster had a better individual finish to last fall than running back Jawhar Jordan.

He rushed for 100 yards or more in four of the Cardinals’ last five contests, including their final three games and capped his campaign with Fenway Bowl MVP honors for his 115 rushing yards and two scores in Louisville’s postseason romp of Cincinnati.

Before last November, though, Jordan never cracked the 100-yard mark in any game.

“It didn’t surprise me. It just came out of nowhere,” Jordan said, “so it was like, ‘I know I can do it,’ but now I need to stand on that.”

The redshirt junior, who began his college career at Syracuse, now enters the 2023 season unquestionably atop Louisville’s depth chart at running back. But after a coaching change in which former Cardinals boss Scott Satterfield departed for the same job at Cincinnati and ex-Purdue coach Jeff Brohm returned to UL, his alma mater, to the run the show, Jordan said he knows his responsibilities in Brohm’s offense are going to vary from the role he filled and had success in late last season.

“A lot different with the gap schemes and being more versatile with passing concepts and RPO styles,” Jordan said. “It’s not going to be the same thing. The ball is definitely going to be spread out. That’s the type of offense.”

He said not long after Brohm arrived, the new coach talked with him about replicating some of what former Purdue all-purpose threat and star Rondale Moore did for the Boilermakers. Moore could catch passes as a wide receiver, take jet sweep hand-offs or tosses, run the ball or even catch it out of the backfield.

“I want to be that type of player for this team,” said Jordan, who with two kickoff returns for touchdowns on his Louisville resume, believes he can be a Moore-like threat.

“And [Brohm] liked what I showed during the spring,” Jordan said, “and so we’ve talked about — and I’m not trying to give anything away — putting me at different positions and getting me out in space and getting me the ball more.”

A selfless skill player willing to do whatever he has to in order to aid the offense should help transfer quarterback Jack Plummer in his first season at the school. Plummer, who was most recently at Cal, also has an advantage of understanding Brohm’s scheme having started his career with Purdue and with Brohm as his coach then. Plummer started 13 times and appeared in 21 games over four seasons at Purdue and tallied 3,405 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to only 10 interceptions.

With the Boilermakers, Brohm turned an annual Big Ten-cellar dweller into a squad that reached bowl games in four of his six seasons there. And he’s hoping, given the seven starters Louisville returns on defense from its 8-5 team last fall plus Jordan and All-ACC offensive linemen Bryan Hudson and Renato Brown that the Cardinals can be competitive in his first season in charge.

They also added veteran O-Line transfers Willie Tyler (Rutgers), Eric Miller (Purdue) and John Paul Flores (Virginia) and defensive linemen Stephon Herron (Stanford) and Jeffrey Clark (Georgia State) to secure their fronts.

Herron is slated to start on the opposite side of standout junior defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who racked up six sacks in 2022.

“We watched a team last year that got better as the year went on and that the last half of the season, the defense played at a high level,” Brohm said. “Really you just take every team that you have and you try to figure out what are our strengths? What are some things we can get better at and how can we do that? Are there things we need to do to develop certain guys here? Do we need to add a few pieces to the puzzle to make things more competitive?

“In today’s age of college athletics, it’s about winning now,” he continued. “It’s about doing it, in my opinion, with our current football team and any new pieces we've added, and we want to do that in year one.”

Jordan said it should be to Louisville’s benefit, too, that its opponents don’t know exactly what to expect from the Cardinals on offense.

“Going into the season last year, we’d get eight-man boxes and you could hear them calling out our plays,” Jordan said. “So, it’s good that we’re more versatile now and throwing the ball a little bit more.”

Louisville opens its season with an ACC clash on Sept. 1 against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game — one of four weeknight contests the Cardinals will play this fall. They’re also slated for three non-conference bouts against Power Five foes Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 16, Notre Dame at home on Oct. 7 and at Kentucky on Nov. 25.