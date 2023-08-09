His confidence, in part, stems from the stability provided by the offensive front.

From last season, James Madison returns all five offensive linemen to its 2023 team, and those five have combined for 118 starts in their respective careers.

“I’ve always been a believer in that if you have a good offensive line, you have a chance to have a really good football team,” fifth-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said during last month’s Sun Belt media days.

And the Dukes are positioned to benefit from that O-Line — featuring multi-year starters Nick Kidwell, Cole Potts, Tyshawn Wyatt, Tyler Stephens and Tanner Morris — this fall. They’ve played together, worked in unison, have protected for varying styles of quarterbacks and running backs, and are the anchor for an offense with questions at quarterback and wide receiver and for a program with significant expectations heading into its second go-around as FBS members.

JMU was picked to win the Sun Belt East Division after an 8-3 debut campaign a year ago in which the Dukes finished 6-2 in the league and notched notable conference wins over Appalachian State, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina.

“From a player’s perspective, being [picked] number one,” Kidwell, an All-Sun Belt preseason team selection, said, “it shows us that we have to come in week in and week out and play our brand of ball because we’re getting the best of our opponent and what they’re going to bring to the table. So, we have to stay locked in, so that we’re ready for it week to week.”

Kidwell, a sixth-year senior, would know, too, considering prior to the Dukes’ jump to the FBS, they were the annual favorite in the CAA for a half-decade and usually a preseason top-five team in the national FCS polls.

“We are accustomed to being ranked number one,” Cignetti said. “We’ve won seven of the last eight conference championships over the last eight seasons. We’re 48-3 at home over the last seven seasons, and our guys are used to being ranked number one. Now, we all know that means nothing in the greater scheme of things. It’s just a talking point, and at the end of the year the team that plays the best and wins the most games will be number one.”

The schedule is more daunting this year, though, and especially early with three straight road games — at Virginia on Sept. 9, at Troy on Sept. 16 and at Utah State on Sept. 23. The Dukes are also playing a full 12-game schedule with one off week compared to last year when they were in transition mode with 11 games and two bye weeks on their slate.

Kidwell, the rest of the offensive line and JMU’s stockpile of running backs — headlined by veterans Kaelon Black and Latrele Palmer — could be leaned on to acclimate whoever wins the open quarterback competition this preseason between Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud and redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III.

McCloud, who began his career at South Florida, has started 19 games and played in 23 across his stints with the Bulls and the Wildcats.

“It sure would be nice to have some experience at quarterback going on the road Week 2, 3 and 4, but whoever plays the best in camp will be the starter,” Cignetti said.

The only starting receiver returning is Reggie Brown, meaning either McCloud or Barnett must work with a largely new core of pass-catchers.

Defensively, linebackers Jailin Walker and Taurus Jones might be the best twosome at their position in the Sun Belt. Jones racked up 82 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss last season while Walker had 63 tackles and three interceptions.

In 2022, JMU was second nationally for rushing defense (79.5 yards allowed per game) and in addition to Jones and Walker, it brings back standout defensive tackle James Carpenter, another preseason All-Sun Belt choice.

“Our guys are accustomed to winning,” Cignetti said. “They believe they can win, and I think that belief goes a long way in winning. But you still have to do the things on a daily basis that go into winning and being successful and avoiding complacency, and being humble and hungry are huge in those areas.”