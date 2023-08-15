For as excruciatingly agonizing as last fall was for Boston College, the Eagles figured out the most crucial role for their future.

Their starting quarterback entering the new campaign, Emmett Morehead, is unquestioned by his peers because of how he handled a difficult circumstance in the back half of last year.

“He gained a lot of respect,” Boston College junior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku said. “He didn’t start every game, but he came in and took a lot of hits, and he kept getting up hit after hit. He knew there was nobody behind him as a backup, but he just kept fighting and kept going.”

Morehead began 2022 as the second-string signal-caller behind starter Phil Jurkovec, and was needed often and eventually permanently over the final month after Jurkovec suffered a season-ending injury while playing behind a battered and inexperienced offensive line.

BC had lost four O-Line starters from the previous year. Plus, standout guard and projected NFL Draft pick Christian Mahogany tore his ACL and missed all of last season, so the situation didn’t improve when Morehead took the reins.

No Power Five program allowed more sacks than the Eagles’ 3.83 per game given up during their 3-9 effort last fall, in which they failed to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2015.

“The guy took shots and got up, which we had never seen him do before,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said about Morehead, whose 330 yards and four touchdowns against Duke and 330 yards and three touchdowns against N.C. State made him one of two freshman quarterbacks in the FBS to produce multiple 325-yard, three-touchdown performances last season.

“My mindset going in was, ‘It’s going to be really hard, so just forget about that,’” Morehead said of being forced into action with a patchwork offensive line. “Because it was unavoidable and there was nothing that I could’ve thought about, that would’ve changed the reality of the situation.”

Morehead, a graduate of the Episcopal School in Northern Virginia, finished his year by completing 60% of his throws for 1,165 yards and nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions over 10 appearances, including four starts. He was sacked 17 times over the four starts, but led BC to an upset win over the Wolfpack for the Eagles’ first victory over a foe ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2014 and he managed to keep his team within one score of Duke and nine points of Syracuse, too.

“The guy had a tough half against N.C. State and we were down,” Hafley said, “yet he led us back in a 2-minute drill to win the game there when no one thought we could win that game. He earned the respect of his teammates.”

Now, Hafley continued, “he’s getting more reps. He’s got confidence. He knows the playbook. He’s got more experience.”

Morehead said he absorbed significant knowledge while playing with that undermanned O-Line and he’ll take the lessons into this season with a bolstered front protecting him. Mahogany is back, and BC added Virginia transfer offensive tackle Logan Taylor and Texas State offensive line transfer Kyle Hergel to its group of five returning starters.

“I learned how to get the ball out fast and I learned where my outlets are and where I can check the ball down and also the efficiency you can gain from that,” Morehead explained. “The quarterbacks that consistently are above a 70% completion rate in the NFL, or even in college, and have really good touchdown-to-interception ratios are always willing to take the check downs the whole game.

“And that’s an emphasis to me because the more you can make a defense come up and play you man to man, the better. The easiest way to do that is checking the ball down, whether it’s to a shallow crossing receiver or getting the ball to the running back because at some point the defense will to have to play man and that’s the beauty in watching Andrew Luck, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Philip Rivers — the guys who aren’t athletic freaks. They’re the guys who can dice apart a defense and take what they’re given.”

Morehead said throughout the summer, he’s studied tape of Luck, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, since Hafley elevated special assistant Rob Chudzinski to associate head coach for offense and offensive development this past spring. Chudzinski, the ex-head coach of the Cleveland Browns, was Luck’s offensive coordinator for three seasons in Indianapolis and Morehead said what BC is doing on offense currently is very similar to what the Colts did then.

He said it’s a system he believes he can thrive in as long as he doesn’t turn the ball over.

Mahogany thinks so, too, and the expectation is Morehead can lead the Eagles’ offense to a bounce-back 2023. Last year, BC averaged only 17.8 points per game, which were the fewest in Hafley’s tenure.

“[Morehead] took some hits, like every quarterback is going to,” Mahogany said, “but he’s better physically, mentally for it, and vocally, he’s a better quarterback and I’m excited to see him play this year.

“He looks great and I’m not just saying that to blow smoke,” Mahogany added. “He looks like a pro-style quarterback. He’s 6-6, 230, voluptuous hair and the kid is a prolific quarterback in the ACC. I’m glad he’s our guy.”

To upgrade the team’s win total, BC will need to better itself on defense as well. The Eagles gave up 8.1 more points per game last year than the year before. Ezeiruaku, an All-ACC second-team choice last season for his 8.5 sacks, said he thinks a turnaround is possible for both the defense and entire program.

“And I saw it after some losses last year, especially after the last game [against Syracuse],” Ezeiruaku said. “It was myself and Emmett late in the locker room and he was like, ‘Don, I can’t do that. I can’t go through that type of season ever again,’ and I saw it in his eyes. And we were in the same recruiting class and we came in mid-year together and he’s always been my guy, but I saw it in those tough times that, ‘This dude is serious. He’s on a mission,’ and that’s the type of guy you want as your QB1.”