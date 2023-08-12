With his team stretching and loosening up on the Scott Stadium field behind him, Virginia coach Tony Elliott trotted toward the end zone with excitement.

“No better place to be on a Saturday,” Elliott said with a smile while keeping on the move.

The second-year coach and his Cavaliers were readying for their first scrimmage of the preseason and there was plenty to learn about for him during their Saturday practice in front of team alumni and players’ families.

The first 20 minutes of the session — including the first few series of the scrimmage — was open to the media. Here are some observations from the 11-on-11:

• Two plays stood out from those series.

Junior safety Jonas Sanker derailed the first-team offense’s first series when he intercepted quarterback Tony Muskett’s pass for a touchdown. It appeared as there was a miscommunication between Muskett and his receiver, who slipped, before Sanker jumped the pass and took it the other way. Defensive end Kam Butler got his arms up in front of Muskett’s throw and might’ve gotten a hand on the pass, too.

For the second-team offense, running back Jack Griese ripped off a long touchdown run of more than 40 yards during that group’s first series.

• The first-team offensive line consisted of left tackle Ugonna Nnanna, left guard Noah Josey, center Ty Furnish, right guard Brian Stevens and right tackle Blake Steen. Nnanna, a transfer from Houston, has impressed coaches since his spring arrival with his work ethic. Notably missing from the O-Line, though, were tackles McKale Boley and Jimmy Christ, who each sat out of the scrimmage.

In addition to the quarterback Muskett, others taking scrimmage reps with the first-team offense included running back Mike Hollins, wide receivers Malachi Fields and Demick Starling as well as slot receiver Malik Washington and tight end Grant Misch.

• UVa’s first-team defense featured ends Butler and Chico Bennett Jr. with defensive tackles Jahmeer Carter and Michael Diatta. The linebackers were James Jackson and Josh Ahern while the cornerbacks were Coen King and SMU transfer Sam Westfall. Clemson transfer cornerback Malcolm Greene worked with the second-team defense. Safeties were Sanker, Aidan Ryan and Elijah Gaines. Potential starting safeties Antonio Clary and Tayvonn Kyle did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage.

• Butler also had a tackle while chasing Hollins down the line of scrimmage on a run play, and earlier this preseason Butler said that he felt more comfortable in the second year of playing in the Cavaliers’ system.

• One young player involved on special teams and offense was freshman wide receiver Suderian Harrison. He was on the kickoff-coverage team and also took reps with the second-team offense. The second-team quarterback was freshman Anthony Colandrea.