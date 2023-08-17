The thought is Tony Muskett should be prepared for however opposing defenses want to test Virginia this fall.

Muskett, the transfer quarterback from Monmouth, has been challenged in every way possible by defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, but is a better signal-caller for it, according to offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

“He was completing the ball at a good clip in the spring,” Kitchings said Thursday after practice, “but the ball is getting out faster [now].”

Kitchings said Muskett’s most significant improvement made during training camp is in how quickly he’s delivering the football.

“And we see a lot of looks in practice,” Kitchings said. “Coach Rud does a great job with what they do schematically coverage wise and up front, so we may have this one play that we rep 40 times in camp, and I’m betting to say that [Muskett has] probably seen the same coverage twice. So, if getting those mental reps and speed of that and knowing where to get the ball to whether it’s man or zone coverage, that’s been a big growth for him compared to the spring.”

Muskett has performed consistently and efficiently while commanding the offense over the last few weeks, said Kitchings, who also pointed out freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea has continued to get better each practice.

• During the open portion of UVa’s practice on Thursday, the Cavaliers allocated a few early periods to its special teams.

In the mix to return punts are Ethan Davies, Malik Washington and Suderian Harrison, and in the mix to return kicks are Demick Starling, Mike Hollins, Delaney Crawford and Harrison.

It was intriguing to watch the adjustment Harrison made from Monday’s practice to Thursday’s session.

During a kick-return drill on Monday, the veteran Hollins needed to coach up the freshman Harrison. When Harrison fielded a kickoff and switched the hand in which he was carrying the ball as he was running, Hollins corrected him afterward and yelled to Harrison, “Hey one (Harrison’s jersey number)! Don’t switch hands!”

Watching Harrison on Thursday catch both punts and kicks, he made sure to carry the ball high and tight on the same side of his body and never switched the hand in which he was holding the ball.

• About Harrison, the first-year wide receiver who has impressed throughout August, Kitchings said Harrison’s multi-sport background prepared him to be ready for his first college training camp.

“He’s a very self-confident young man,” Kitchings said. “He played quarterback [in high school]. He was starting point guard. He was a center fielder and a shortstop, and those positions require a little moxie.”

Harrison was a three-star prospect out of Woodland High School in South Carolina — the same program that produced the late Lavel Davis Jr. Harrison had other offers from Louisville, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

• Another special teams observation from Thursday’s practice is just how strong of a leg Matt Ganyard has. The 34-year old walk-on kicker, who has joined UVa for this season serving in the Marines as a helicopter pilot, was booming kickoff attempts through the back of the end zone.

• On offense, Crawford has changed positions from quarterback to wide receiver.

“He can run,” Kitchings said, “but he’s got to get more comfortable catching the football and some of those things. But I believe we can get him up to speed if need be and he wants it. That’s the key thing and it was his decision to do it.”

• There are only two more training camp practices remaining, tight end Grant Misch said, and then the Cavaliers will begin their fall semester classes next week. While reflecting on their camp, Misch shared what he thought was positive about the last two weeks.

“The camaraderie was good. The energy was good. The competition was good,” he said. “… We really came together as a team and that’s something Coach [Tony Elliott] has had us focusing on all year.”

• Center Ty Furnish has said he’s more comfortable this preseason than he was a year ago, and it’s noticeable during practices.

He’s moving quicker and decisively through drills, according to his teammates.

And Furnish said he’s benefited from a strong bond with new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan, who like Furnish, played center in college at Dayton.

“He gives me a lot of pointers that I haven’t gotten before from people who haven’t played center,” Furnish said, “and so it’s nice to be able to have him. Like, he tells me I’ve got to be able to punch with my right hand, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to snap,’ and he’s like, ‘I understand.’ And it’s a big help. He sees it more from a center perspective since he played it.”

• Virginia defensive tackle Aaron Faumui was named to the 2023 Polynesian Player of the Year Award watch list. It’s the second consecutive year the Honolulu, Hawaii native has made the watch list. He led UVa with 8.5 tackles for loss last season and had a Cavaliers’ D-Line best 39 tackles a season ago. Past winners of the award include former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota (2014), former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2018, 2019) and former USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (2022).