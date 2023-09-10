In his first career start on Saturday, Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea enabled the Cavaliers to be more quick-score threatening than they’ve ever been under second-year coach Tony Elliott.

And that’s a fact.

Colandrea’s three passes of 60 yards or longer against James Madison during UVa’s 36-35 heartbreaking loss were one more than the two passes for 60-plus yards that the Hoos had in all of 2022.

Two of the three long passes from Colandrea — a 63-yard throw to Northwestern import receiver Malik Washington in the opening quarter and a 75-yard throw to Clemson transfer running back Kobe Pace in the third quarter — went for touchdowns. It was the first time since UVa beat FCS Abilene Christian on Nov. 21, 2020 that the Hoos had multiple touchdowns of 60 yards or more in the same game.

“The moment is never too big for him,” UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said of Colandrea. “He can extend plays with his legs and he’s accurate throwing the ball down the field. Just a tough nut.”

On the scoring strike to the graduate transfer Washington, who finished with five catches for 119 yards versus the Dukes to net the first 100-yard receiving performance of his career, Colandrea hit him perfectly in stride while he streaked up the sideline on a wheel route. Washington got enough blocking from fellow wide receiver Malachi Fields before evading JMU defensive back Chauncey Logan to find the end zone.

Colandrea put Pace in a similar position to finish the play after escaping pressure behind the line of scrimmage and firing on the run toward Pace sprinting up the seam. Pace hauled in the reception without breaking stride and the Dukes’ defense was never going to catch him from behind.

“We weren’t great in protection,” Elliott said of Colandrea’s touchdown throw to Pace and the increase in big plays on Saturday, “but the quarterback found a way to erase it and make it right. And then you see a couple of plays that Malik went up and got, and the ball wasn’t placed with perfect ball placement, but he found a way to go up and get it. So, that’s what a team does. When guys have cohesion and chemistry, they make each other right.

“So, I think it’s a combination of the individuals,” Elliott continued, “the situation and then a better understanding of what we’re trying to do.”

Washington said those types of game-changing plays are the ones he and his teammates expect to be able to make.

Running back Perris Jones’ 68-yard catch in the third quarter helped set up a touchdown.

“It’s exciting,” Washington said, “especially after last week [against Tennessee] when we didn’t get a chance to showcase what we’re about offensively. But I think we’re a really explosive offense and we always talk about being a F.I.T offense — fast, intelligent and tough — and today we really wanted to showcase that and having those points go up and … making those different plays, shows our DNA and who we are as an offense.”

The Cavaliers managed only 18 rushing yards against JMU, but they scored three rushing touchdowns — a pair from Mike Hollins and one from Pace — and had 35 rushing attempts, which Kitchings said were enough to open space for the receivers.

“That allowed Colandrea to get some explosive plays in the passing game,” Kitchings said. “And that’s our belief. That’s how it meshes, and it was good to see that come to fruition for a good chunk of the game.”

Colandrea might’ve had another long touchdown throw on his final try of the contest. Wide receiver Demick Starling beat Logan down the field on fourth-and-long with the clock ticking under 30 seconds, but Colandrea overthrew the speedster Starling.

“I know [Colandrea] is eaten up inside,” Kitchings said, “because there in the 2-minute drive, and he’s led on 2-minute drives in fall camp in those situations with a field goal to win, so he’s confident in that situation and unfortunately, we didn’t capitalize on it.”