COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Whether or not Virginia wanted its future to arrive this early, Friday night revealed the Cavaliers aren’t afraid to deploy their youngest players.

In addition to quarterback Anthony Colandrea, eight other true freshmen were needed for meaningful action during UVa’s loss at Maryland. So, if you’re unfamiliar with the Cavaliers’ most recent recruiting class, the rookies are being introduced now.

“We’re going to have to grow ‘em up fast,” Hoos coach Tony Elliott said. “They’re going to get on-the-job training, but we’re not going to make any excuses. Our job as coaches is to, whoever we put out there, we’ve got to have them ready to go.”

And in moments, these first-year Cavaliers provided glimpses that they are capable of playing now.

Defensive end Mekhi Buchanan, a former 3-star prospect out of Allatoona High School in Georgia, used his speed and first-step burst to maneuver past Maryland right tackle Conor Fagan before tackling standout Terrapins running back Roman Hemby for a loss. The takedown came with Maryland in the red zone and threatening to tie the score in the second quarter. Buchanan tallied four total tackles in the contest.

Colandrea completed 10 of his first 11 throws while helping UVa build its 14-0 advantage in the opening period. His across-the-body, across-the-field throw after rolling left to fire right to find Clemson transfer running back Kobe Pace for a 19-yard touchdown was a pass made for highlight reels.

Linebacker Kam Robinson had two tackles, and wide receivers Suderian Harrison and Jaden Gibson each logged a catch. Harrison displayed crisp route running and quickness on his 15-yard catch on a slant during the third quarter.

Defensive tackles Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton joined Buchanan in seeing snaps on the defensive line and cornerback Keandre Walker and safety Caleb Hardy played in the secondary during the second half.

“That’s the nature of college football,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said about the challenge of needing contributing freshmen, “and it’s an exciting opportunity for those guys to understand the preparation it takes to play at a high level and also to see the speed and the size that’s part of this great game, so those young men are ready to go and it’ll be exciting to see as they continue to grow here in the weeks to come.”

But they’re going to make mistakes, too, like the one Colandrea made in the fourth quarter when his attempt at a potential game-tying touchdown pass was intercepted. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Colandrea should’ve kept the ball and run instead of forcing a pass into the end zone that wasn’t there.

Colandrea threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter. And after the first one, when the Cavaliers were on defense trying to prevent Maryland from growing its lead to two touchdowns, Walker was flagged for pass interference in the end zone that set the Terps up with first-and-goal from the UVa 2-yard line.

“You’d like to be able to have some time and not have to force feed them and in essence, make them drink from the fire hydrant,” Elliott said. “But right now, the situation is what the situation is and we’ve got to roll with it.”

Senior running back Perris Jones said his advice to those freshmen getting game reps for the first time has been: “Just staying grounded and remembering that it’s just football. At the end of the day, it’s the same game that we’ve been playing since we were children, so that’s what I encourage them to do and it’s like, ‘Hey man, this is the same game. There may be more people watching. The stadium might be bigger, but it’s the same game, so you can be relaxed and just do what you do.’”

After making his college debut against Tennessee in Week 1, Robinson, the former Essex High School star and highly-recruited defender who signed with the Cavaliers over Florida State, said he began to realize how to settle into his role. He said before that game in Nashville against the Volunteers that he hadn’t played in front of more than 5,000 fans.

“When I first got here, it was a little fast and everything was so fast,” Robinson said about how he became more acclimated during training camp, “but once I started going to film with [veteran linebackers] James [Jackson], [Josh] Ahern and [linebackers coach Clint] Sintim, it started slowing down for me.”

Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Aaron Faumui said he thought the first-year D-Linemen Buchanan, Britton and Hammond played well on Friday.

“They’re young,” Faumui said. “They just came out of high school and for a lot of them, their first snaps were today. They just got to continue to work hard and as they’re learning, they’re gaining experience.”

Elliott said with these freshmen, he believes the Cavaliers can still win games this fall.

“I think we can,” he said. “If you look at the situation [against Maryland], we’re in this ballgame until the fourth quarter with a chance to tie it up, with a chance to win. … Whoever we put out there, we’ve got to go win. The expectation doesn’t change depending on whether you’re a fifth-year or a freshman.”