Virginia’s 2023 football schedule is unforgiving, and each week will provide the Cavaliers a significant test.

They’ll match up with two teams in the Preseason AP Top 25 and six squads that reached bowl games last season.

Here are three pivotal bouts on this year’s slate:

vs. James Madison

Date: Sept. 9

The program on the other side of the mountain has been waiting a long time to play this game. UVa and James Madison haven’t met since 1983, but after a three-decade hiatus, the wait is over.

The Dukes have grown exponentially in the years since, rising into a power at the FCS level with two national titles before elevating to the FBS last season. They were 8-3 in 2022 and have been picked to win the Sun Belt East Division this fall.

It’ll be a crucial early challenge for the Cavaliers, who will be taking the field at Scott Stadium for the first time since last November’s horrific shooting that took the lives of former UVa players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Emotions will run high undoubtedly, and at stake is supremacy within the Commonwealth and the chance for the Cavaliers — as one of two Power Five schools in the state — to keep an ascending, yet still-fresh-to-FBS JMU distanced.

vs. N.C. State

Date: Sept. 22

The Cavaliers’ ACC opener pits them against their former quarterback, former offensive coordinator and former offensive line coach when N.C. State visits Scott Stadium on Sept. 22.

Wolfpack signal-caller Brennan Armstrong holds almost every UVa passing record, but moved on after a lackluster campaign last fall in which he regressed while playing in Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott’s and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ more pro-style offense.

At N.C. State, he reunited with OC Robert Anae, who two years ago held the same job at UVa, to move back into what Armstrong said is a more-quarterback friendly, air raid offense that Anae runs.

Former O-Line coach Garett Tujague will be on the other sideline, too, so it's a chance for this version of the Cavaliers to show the three that left that the changes made were for the better. A win would also move UVa to 1-0 in the league.

vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Nov. 25

The Commonwealth Clash was canceled in 2022 in the aftermath of the shooting, so this November when UVa and Virginia Tech renew the rivalry, it’s the chance for each coach — Elliott and Tech’s Brent Pry — to begin this intense, in-state battle on the right side.

Both programs understand the significance of the matchup to their respective fan bases, for recruiting purposes across Virginia and as a way to close the regular season in winning fashion. Perhaps, a bowl berth for either the Hoos or the Hokies could be on the line as well.