NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After running back Perris Jones surged past the goal line, his Virginia teammates greeted him.

Fellow senior and tight end Grant Misch tapped Jones on his helmet, and junior wide receiver Malachi Fields, whose blocking on the perimeter aided Jones on his 17-yard touchdown run, jumped in celebration with the veteran rusher.

Jones got a hug from running backs coach Keith Gaither on the sideline, too.

“It was awesome,” UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, “because to see the guys and the look in their eyes when they came off the field [following the touchdown], the kids were talking about, ‘That’s who we are. We can do it.’”

On an afternoon in which UVa would’ve liked for more to go its way during a 49-13 lopsided, season-opening setback to No. 12 Tennessee on Saturday, Jones’ third-quarter score and the drive that the Hoos put together to set up the touchdown was a building block for the offense, according to the second-year OC Kitchings.

The Hoos rushed seven times for 60 yards during the series. They got a 22-yard run, their longest of the day, from Clemson transfer running back Kobe Pace, who displayed acceleration past the front of the Volunteers’ defense.

There were no negative plays on the drive.

“That just shows a little bit of flash of what it could be and we wish we could’ve got that going earlier,” right guard Brian Stevens, a transfer from FCS Dayton, said about how he and the offensive line felt about that series.

He’s one of two newcomers along with Houston import right tackle Ugonna Nnanna starting on the Cavaliers O-Line. Those two paired with returning left tackle McKale Boley, left guard Noah Josey and center Ty Furnish created a group working together for the first time in a game on Saturday.

“Probably kicking myself,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said. “I should’ve forced the run a little bit more early in the game, but still we were handing it off and we didn’t quite have the push or the backs weren’t quite finding it yet.

“But that’s the thing with the running game,” he continued, “you’ve got to stick to it and be consistent to get the backs lathered up so they can find it. But I’m encouraged to see how the guys fought and encouraged for the running back [group] because they’ve got the chance to show some leadership and it was a great opportunity for them to step up and I thought they did there in the third quarter.”

Said Kitchings about Jones: “And I’ll tell you even as a coaching staff, because one thing we feel like Perris has improved on is breaking tackles in the open field. There were instances last year where he would get tackled, but he made guys miss [against Tennessee] and created a big, explosive run, so there are a lot of good signs of growth as a team that we can build on and the confidence can build on moving forward.”

Stevens said he believes the Cavaliers’ offensive line will operate in unison better as the season goes along and was close to being productive during the first half when offense was struggling. UVa punted five times in its first six series and failed to score on the other possession when it was gifted great field position following a fourth-down stop in first quarter by the Hoos’ defense inside Tennessee territory.

For the game the Cavaliers mustered only 201 yards of total offense, which were significantly fewer than the 344.1 yards per game UVa averaged last season. And quarterback Tony Muskett was sacked four times.

“A lot of times it’s one guy or a little miscommunication here or there,” Stevens said. “But if we get those things cleaned up, I think we can still be pretty special.”

It wasn’t until deep into the first half that the offense was able to drive into the red zone create a real scoring chance. Muskett and Fields connected on a 30-yard throw and catch, and then Muskett found slot receiver Malik Washington for 17 yards.

That series ended with a field goal, cutting Tennessee’s advantage to 14-3.

“Our DNA is that with play-action pass,” Kitchings said about UVa’s last possession before halftime, “and rhythm throws, and early on with the rhythm throws we didn’t complete some of them for whatever reason and that put us off-schedule.”

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, their defense didn’t hold up over the final 1:42 of the second quarter, though, and Tennessee scored to grow its lead to 21-3 heading into the locker room. But in that instance following the field goal, Fields and Stevens said they felt like the Hoos were realistically within striking distance of the Vols.

“We probably should’ve bled some more clock off,” Kitchings said. “But at that point, we had two, big explosive plays and all we’re thinking about is trying to go score.”

Fields finished with four catches for 63 yards and Washington had four grabs for 29 yards. Fields’ reception on a third-and-5 for 15 yards in the third quarter was part of the touchdown drive, too, that ended with Jones’ sprint for six and in which UVa rushed the ball most effectively on Saturday.

“And if we can get the running game going, then defenses focus on the run and we can pop off a big pass,” Fields said.

Jones and Pace each averaged 5.6 yards per carry against Tennessee.

Kitchings said he thought the offense improved as the game went on, and he was pleased with the Cavaliers’ ability to avoid some of the mistakes that derailed their offense in 2022.

Muskett didn’t throw any interceptions, UVa never turned the ball over, had limited penalties and its wide receivers didn’t have any momentum-halting drops. Add in the drive capped by Jones’ touchdown, and Kitchings said he sees reason for optimism as UVa readies for its matchup this coming Saturday against James Madison.

“That just shows resiliency of the kids,” he said, “the belief in the kids and the belief in the coaching staff. And we’re going to win games because of our belief in who we are.”