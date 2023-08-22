He’s refamiliarizing himself with Tennessee, considering his Virginia squad will clash with the Volunteers to open the new campaign in less than two weeks.

“Tennessee is, in my opinion, one of the bluebloods, one of the top-tier programs in the country,” second-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said Monday.

He would know, too, because he was a candidate for Tennessee’s head-coaching job when it was vacant following the 2020 season. Volunteers athletic director Danny White ultimately hired Josh Heupel, who worked with White previously at Central Florida and led UT to an Orange Bowl victory last year.

“When I evaluated it, there were a lot of positive things about it,” Elliott said, except for the timing of it all.

Since arriving in Charlottesville from Clemson where he was an assistant with the Tigers for 11 years, Elliott has said he would’ve only left Clemson for the opportunity he felt best suited him and his vision to build a program. And in January of 2021, Heupel was hired the same month Tennessee fired ex-coach Jeremy Pruitt following an investigation that unveiled he committed serious NCAA recruiting violations.

Late Monday night on social media, White wrote Elliott was never extended an offer to become the Volunteers’ coach. A request to speak with White was denied.

“It was close,” Elliott said about the opening at Tennessee, “but at the end of day, when I looked at the totality of everything, it just wasn’t the right time and the right fit for me. So, I’m happy for Heupel and excited for him and what he’s doing there, and obviously, it’s an extremely passionate fan base and it has all the resources that you need to be a top-tier program.

“But I’m excited for our match up when we play them,” Elliott continued, “to kind of see where we are as a program.”

The Cavaliers completed their training camp practices on Monday, and will transition this week into their preparation for Tennessee.

Heupel and the Volunteers are coming off Tennessee’s first double-digit win season in 15 years. UT led the country in scoring offense (46.1 points per game) last fall and return key receivers like Squirrel White and Bru McCoy as well as running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, who combined for 1,609 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns last go-around.

“They do a tremendous job,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “They’re explosive. They’ve got good talent. They’ve got good schematics, and it’s a challenge. But we’re really excited to be able to get ready for it and I know our guys are excited for the opportunity to go out and compete against a different color jersey, because I know after 16 practices of fall camp, 15 practices of spring ball, it’s about time this year to see what we could go accomplish against some other talent.”

Heupel, a former Oklahoma quarterback, likes his offense to play with an extremely quick-paced tempo as well. The approach meshed excellently with former quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers are hoping it can work for current signal-caller Joe Milton III, too.

“We’ve been conditioning,” Rudzinski said. “It’s been a long offseason, and I believe in [strength coach Adam] Smotherman. I believe in this coaching staff and I know we’re excited for the challenge.”

When the Cavaliers are on offense, they’ll be tasked with moving the ball against a defense returning standout linebacker Aaron Beasley, whose 76 tackles were team-high in 2022. That unit also brought in accomplished transfers like linebacker Keenan Pili from BYU, defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally from BYU and defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott from Arizona State.

“Their front seven stands out,” Hoos offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said about what he noticed when studying the Volunteers.

“I know they’ve had a couple of acquisitions in the transfer portal,” Kitchings said, “so their roster will probably look a lot different than what it did at the end of the season and even in the spring. … So, we have an idea of who will be playing in certain spots. We haven’t seen them in a Tennessee uniform, but structurally, they want to try to crowd the box and stop the run with their front seven. They’ve got some secondary guys they’ve acquired through the transfer portal, but I like where we are to go out, have a plan and go attack them to try to win the game.”

Kitchings said he anticipates Tennessee trying to put pressure on Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett, who will be making his first start at the FBS level.

Said Elliott: “You’ve got to play games like this to get a barometer and to gauge where we’re at, so it either tells us we’re ahead of where we need to be or we’ve still got a significant amount of work to do, but I’m excited about the opportunity to play these guys.”

Kickoff on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for noon.