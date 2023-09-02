NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Through the first 15 minutes of Saturday’s bout between Virginia and Tennessee, it appeared as if reserve defensive tackle Olasunkonmi Agunloye would log the most impactful performance of his Cavaliers career to date.

He sacked Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III on a third-and-7 for a loss of seven yards to push the Volunteers out of, perhaps, two-down territory and force them to punt late in the opening quarter.

And then on the final play of the first period, Agunloye pounced on a fumble in the middle of the field when Tennessee punt returner Dee Williams lost possession.

“Not surprised by [Agunloye],” Elliott said. “We know he’s a very capable guy. He made a couple of plays for us last year and he had a good camp and he was trending in the right direction.”

Unfortunately for Agunloye and the Hoos, his afternoon came to a halt after he hurt himself while celebrating his fumble recovery. He needed to be carted off the field at Nissan Stadium, which has a new turf surface this year.

“My heart goes out to him because of his situation,” Elliott said. “Right now, I don’t know the extent, but it looks like it’s both knees right now. So, we’re hoping that we get positive results and I’m hoping we’re going to be able to see him through this one. Don’t know the extent, but I know it’s not insignificant.”

Agunloye had braces on both legs while sitting and watching from the cart later in the game.

Virginia was already thin on its defensive front on Saturday given that standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (knee) was held out of the 49-13 loss to the Vols. But this past week Elliott said the Cavaliers expect to get Bennett back for next Saturday’s home opener against James Madison. And Bennett was spotted during pregame running through warm ups on the field with a team trainer.

A reliable receiver emerges

Cavaliers junior Malachi Fields led UVa with four catches for 63 yards, and his 30-yard catch in the second quarter set up a field goal that allowed the Hoos to cut Tennessee’s lead to 14-3.

“It was man coverage mostly,” Fields said, “so it was one-on-one matchups and there were good [defensive backs] over there [for Tennessee]. So, it was super fun to be able to compete.”

Elliott said he was excited about the third-down catch Fields hauled in for 19 yards during the first quarter to extend a drive.

Colandrea sees first action

Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea played in his first college game after UVa needed for him to fill in for starter Tony Muskett after Muskett hurt his shoulder early in the fourth quarter after being sacked.

Colandrea completed two passes for 12 yards and also ran twice for 17 yards in relief.

“Colandrea is very capable to run this offense,” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “And he showed that all fall camp and even in the spring.”

Kitchings said it was positive for Colandrea to get game reps in case he has to play next week. UVa’s third-string quarterback is Grady Brosterhous.