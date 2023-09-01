A look at who has the edge in Saturday's game between Virginia and Tennessee in Nashville.

Quarterbacks

It’s a fresh start at QB for both the Cavaliers and the Volunteers. Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett was accomplished while starring for the FCS Hawks with a 51-to-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last three seasons, but he is new to UVa and FBS competition. So, it’s still a wait-and-see approach with an unproven player at this level. In comparison, though Tennessee’s Joe Milton III has never held a starting role through a full season, he’s started games previously for Michigan and for Tennessee. He’s hoping his Orange Bowl MVP performance last December, in which he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, helps him carry momentum into this season. Milton takes the reins from Hendon Hooker and Muskett replaces Brennan Armstrong. Edge: Tennessee

Running backs

Tennessee’s running back duo of Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small create a fierce pair, especially considering how they’re able to take advantage of defenses spread thin to guard against the Volunteers’ big-play passing attack. Wright rushed for 875 yards and 10 scores in 2022 while Small carried for 734 yards and 13 touchdowns. UVa is deep at the position, but doesn’t have a rusher as accomplished as Wright or Small. The Hoos will deploy a trio of Mike Hollins, Perris Jones and Clemson transfer Kobe Pace. Edge: Tennessee

Receivers/tight ends

Last season’s Biletnikoff Award winner, Jalin Hyatt, became a third-round pick of the New York Giants this past spring after leading the SEC in receiving yards with 1,267 and finishing atop the Power Five with 15 touchdown catches in 2022. In spite of losing Hyatt to the NFL, UT brings back reliable targets Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White and added Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton. All four possess the ability to score on any play. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are breaking in an entirely new group of receivers headlined by Malachi Fields, Nashville native Demick Starling and Northwestern transfer Malik Washington. Edge: Tennessee

Offensive line

For the second time in two years, the Cavaliers are attempting to rebuild their offensive line. Coach Tony Elliott hired new position coach Terry Heffernan to help speed that process up and he’s developed a no-excuses mantra for unit, but the Hoos will be debuting a new starting front. Tennessee knows what it has on the O-Line, anchored by veteran center Cooper Mays and enhanced the group with the addition of Miami transfer John Campbell at tackle. Edge: Tennessee

Defensive line

The defensive line is UVa’s strongest position group. With four returning starters plus three key backups, the Cavaliers’ defense will lean on the front — even without injured standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. — to disrupt Milton III and slow down Tennessee’s offense. The Hoos averaged three sacks per game last year. UT’s defensive line isn’t as experienced as UVa’s is, but DT Omari Thomas was a third-team All-SEC pick last year. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

Six-foot-1, 225-pound Aaron Beasley led Tennessee in tackles with 76 last season to go along with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass breakups. He’s the leader of the Volunteers’ defense, which should benefit from BYU transfer Keenan Pili’s move to join the program. Pili was a captain at BYU and the Cougars’ second-leading tackler with 62 takedowns last fall. UVa lost three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson to the transfer portal, so it’ll unveil a new pair of starters in James Jackson and Josh Ahern. Each saw action at different times as starters alongside Nick Jackson in 2022. Edge: Tennessee

Secondary

There are three returning starters to the Cavaliers’ secondary in Jonas Sanker, Antonio Clary and Coen King. All three were safeties a season ago, but King has slid to cornerback and he’ll start there with a combination of SMU import Sam Westfall and ex-Clemson DB Malcolm Greene filling the other cornerback spot. So, there’s a different feel to group, even though three-fifths of it returns. Tennessee has four of its five defensive backs still in place from last year including safety Jaylen McCollough who racked up 59 tackles last fall. Edge: Tennessee

Special teams

UVa’s special teams cost the Cavaliers at times last season, whether it was with missed field goals, blocked kicks or fumbled returns. But they’ve worked to address those issues throughout the offseason and bring back punter Daniel Sparks, a preseason All-ACC choice. Tennessee returned a punt for a TD last year and has speed to use in the return game again this season. Edge: Tennessee