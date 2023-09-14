A look at who has the edge in Friday's non-conference tilt between Virginia and Maryland.

Quarterbacks

An All-Big Ten selection last season, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 8,526 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career. He’s the younger brother of former Alabama star and current Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and he’s been excellent since leaving the Tide to join the Terrapins. He can make long and intermediate throws, and threaten the defense in the running game, but his 28 career interceptions show he’s susceptible to turning the ball over. Still, his experience is greater than either UVa quarterbacks Tony Muskett or Anthony Colandrea have. Colandrea was named ACC Rookie of the Week last week for his 377 yards and two touchdowns against James Madison, but Muskett, who missed last week with injury, is back to full speed in practice and could return to his role against the Terps. Edge: Maryland

Running backs

Maryland standout Roman Hemby is the best all-around running back in this game because of what he provides the Terrapins on an every-down basis. He can carry the load, as evidenced by his 19 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown last week, or catch it out of the backfield. He leads the Big Ten with 289 all-purpose yards. But UVa is a little deeper than the Terps at the position with its trio of Perris Jones, Mike Hollins and Clemson transfer Kobe Pace. All three backs have scored touchdowns this season, and last week, Hollins had two rushing, Pace had one rushing and one receiving, and Jones had a 68-yard catch to set up a touchdown. Edge: Push

Receivers/tight ends

The Cavaliers have a few different pass-catchers with the ability to pose problems for opposing defenses. Most notably, 6-foot-4 wide receiver Malachi Fields has steadied into a reliable, possession receiver with his 11.4 yards per catch while becoming an easy target to spot for whoever is playing quarterback. And Malik Washington has adapted well to the Hoos’ offense since joining them last spring as a transfer from Northwestern. His 119 receiving yards last Saturday gave him the first 100-yard receiving performance of his career. There’s speedy Demick Starling, too, who continues to beat opposing defenses down field and show the go-route is there even if he’s been overthrown. Maryland has a few different options for Tagovailoa, including Tai Felton, Jeshaun Jones, West Virginia transfer Kaden Prather and tight end Corey Dyches, and he’ll use all of them to spread the ball around. Edge: Virginia, slightly

Offensive line

The size and strength of Maryland’s offensive line is noticeable. The Terrapins average out to be 6-foot-5, 319 pounds across the front, which is anchored by outstanding left tackle Demar Glaze, who is on both the Lombardi Trophy and Reese’s Senior Bowl watch lists. The starting five also includes guard Amelio Moran, a Virginia Beach native who began his career at James Madison, only to end up out of state and thriving for the Terps. UVa has allowed eight sacks through two weeks and shuffled some personnel for the first time last Saturday when Penn State transfer Jimmy Christ entered at right tackle to make his Cavaliers debut in place of Houston import Ugonna Nnanna. Edge: Maryland

Defensive line

Hoos defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. made his season debut off the bench after missing the team’s season-opening game against Tennessee. Against JMU, Bennett was active and in spite of only playing 22 snaps, he had four tackles, including a half tackle for loss. The Cavaliers’ defensive front is better with him than without him and his return will allow Kam Butler to move from bandit to traditional defensive end, which should upgrade the entire D-Line. Maryland has new starters across its defensive front, including Tennessee transfer nose tackle Jordan Phillips and defensive end Quashon Fuller, who departed Florida State for Maryland before last season. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

In 2022, Maryland’s Jaishawn Barham led all Big Ten freshmen with his 58 tackles, and he’s picked up where he left off with six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks through the Terrapins’ first two victories. Barham and veteran Ruben Hyppolite II, a four-year starter, team up to make a formidable duo at the position. UVa is still learning exactly what it has at linebacker since starter Josh Ahern missed last week’s loss to JMU with injury. Fellow starter James Jackson was been paired with either sophomore Stevie Bracey or freshman Kam Robinson in Ahern’s absence, but Ahern is probable to return this week. Edge: Maryland

Secondary

Replacing All-ACC cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II has created ripple effects through UVa’s defensive backfield. SMU transfer cornerback Sam Westfall has emerged as a clear-cut starter at his position, but the Hoos had to move safety Coen King to cornerback, which has in turn thinned the safety spot especially as the team has dealt with injuries to expected starers Antonio Clary and Lex Long. Maryland hasn’t allowed multiple passing touchdowns in nine straight games and cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Ja’Quan Sheppard, a Cincinnati transfer, have played well together in the early going. Edge: Maryland

Special teams

Virginia had another blunder on special teams last week, getting a punt blocked and fallen on by James Madison for a touchdown and a 14-0 Dukes lead in the first quarter. Since coach Tony Elliott’s tenure began, the Hoos have made one detrimental special teams mistake after another. Edge: Maryland