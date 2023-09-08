A look at who has the edge in Saturday's tilt between James Madison and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

Depending on who plays for Virginia, this could go either way. If starter Tony Muskett (shoulder) returns to action after being knocked out of last week’s bout against Tennessee, then the Cavaliers probably feel Muskett will be able to at least manage the game. He didn’t turn the ball over last week against the Volunteers, and that’s a major plus for UVa after how much of a problem QB turnovers were in 2022. If it’s freshman Anthony Colandrea in place of Muskett, it’d be tough to take Colandrea who’d make the first start of his career over James Madison signal-caller Jordan McCloud just because McCloud has played in 24 games and started 19 in his long career that spans stops at South Florida and Arizona ahead of arriving in Harrisonburg. Edge: Virginia, if Muskett plays

Running backs

Both the Cavaliers and the Dukes feel strongly about the depth of their respective running back groups. Clemson transfer running back Kobe Pace displayed excellent acceleration during his UVa debut last week when the Hoos finally got their rushing attack moving forward in the second half, and senior starter Perris Jones showed off an improved ability to break tackles a week ago, too. Add in emotional leader Mike Hollins, and UVa has three rushers it can shuffle in and out. That’s the same with JMU, which will use Kaelon Black, Latrele Palmer and Ty Son Lawton. Black has premier skill, having been offered by multiple Power Five programs including Virginia Tech and Wake Forest while at Salem High School before a knee injury late in his prep career forced him to pivot and head to JMU. He rushed for 125 yards last week. Palmer is a bruising back. Edge: Push

Receivers/tight ends

Each program is still learning exactly what it has at receiver early in this campaign. Reggie Brown and Taji Hudson are JMU’s top pass-catching options. Brown is in his sixth season with the Dukes while Hudson, a transfer from East Carolina, is in his first. North Dakota State transfer Phoenix Sproles adds an element of speed and elusiveness, while tight end Zach Horton, at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, is a red-zone threat. UVa slot receiver and Northwestern import Malik Washington is the most seasoned pass-catcher on either side, having recorded a reception in each of his last 26 games. And Cavaliers wide receiver Malachi Fields, the Hoos hope, is a star in the making. Given Washington’s experience and Fields’ upside, the slight advantage favors UVa. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

JMU’s experience up front is significant. The five offensive linemen the Dukes will start — left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt, left guard Tyler Stephens, center Tanner Morris, right guard Cole Potts and right tackle Nick Kidwell — create one of the most veteran O-Line units in the country and enter Saturday’s bout against UVa with 123 combined career starts. They know how to play together and won’t be fazed by the environment. The only question is whether or not they’ll be as good against UVa’s strong defensive line. As for the Cavaliers’ O-Line, they’re still figuring out how to play in unison, but they felt they started to gel at least a little bit as last Saturday’s contest against Tennessee wore on. Edge: James Madison

Defensive line

UVa should be encouraged by defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.’s (knee) return to practice, though, Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said Bennett would be a game-time decision for Saturday. If Bennett, perhaps their best defensive player, can play even if it’s only limited reps, that would upgrade UVa’s pass rush and give the Hoos another veteran D-Lineman to play alongside fellow returning starters Kam Butler, Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui. For JMU, All-Sun Belt defensive tackle James Carpenter headlines a formidable group that also includes former Rutgers defensive tackle Jamree Kromah. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

Last year, linebackers Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker led the Dukes with 82 and 63 tackles, respectively, and Jones added 10.5 tackles for loss and an interception while Walker had three interceptions. They pair up to create, maybe, the best linebacking duo in the Group of Five. UVa starter Josh Ahern departed last week’s game with injury, so the Cavaliers could start sophomore Stevie Bracey in his place. Both Bracey and freshman Kam Robinson would get reps alongside starter James Jackson. Edge: James Madison

Secondary

Cornerback Sam Westfall has emerged as a reliable cornerback for the Hoos, and only allowed one catch last week against Tennessee’s high-powered offense. Him and Coen King give UVa two corners it can trust after it was fair to question whether or not the Cavaliers would be able to replace former All-ACC corners Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II from last year’s team. The health of the safety spot is a concern considering Antonio Clary and Lex Long have injuries, so the Dukes might be a little better at safety than UVa but the Cavaliers are probably better at cornerback. For JMU, Chauncey Logan is a returning starter at corner while Devyn Coles, previously of Norfolk State, plays the other corner spot. Josh Sarratt and Que Reid are fifth- and sixth-year safeties for the Dukes. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

UVa punter Daniel Sparks, an All-ACC selection, is the best specialist in this game and can flip the field on any punt. But the Cavaliers’ punt coverage team had problems against Tennessee and special teams have been an issue for the Hoos since Elliott’s arrival. James Madison punter Ryan Hanson was a preseason All-Sun Belt choice, and Sarratt has big-play ability as a punt returner. Edge: James Madison