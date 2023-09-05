The only occasion in which Virginia and Southern Methodist were scheduled to meet on the gridiron would’ve placed Joe Bissinger squarely in a delicate predicament.

He was due to suit up for the Cavaliers and play on their offensive line in the 2021 Fenway Bowl — a bout ultimately called off due to COVID-19 — against the Mustangs all while being pledged as a transfer to continue his college career with SMU once the postseason contest was over.

“At first, I didn’t know if I was going to be allowed to play because I was already in the [transfer] portal,” Bissinger said with a laugh, “but I didn’t realize portal guys could still play in the bowl game. But everything was fine and [former UVa coach Bronco] Mendenhall allowed me to keep practicing even after I committed to SMU. And I kept it on the down low obviously, but it was interesting.”

What, perhaps, is more thought provoking is Bissinger’s unique perspective as someone who spent four seasons in the ACC at UVa, where he played in 33 games and started seven times before graduating and taking off for SMU to join coach Rhett Lashlee’s squad for 2022. Bissinger started nine games and appeared in all 13 last fall.

The Mustangs and the Cavaliers still haven’t matched up, but they could as soon as next year, following last week’s announcement that SMU, Cal Berkeley and Stanford will be welcomed into the ACC beginning with the 2024-25 academic year. The Hoos have never played Cal or Stanford either, but those schools are moving from one Power Five league to another. SMU, on the other hand, is elevating from the Group of Five to the Power Five, and Bissinger said it’s overdue.

“It’s a program that has been ready for a very long time,” Bissinger, a Houston native, said, “and I think this is the perfect opportunity for them. Transferring there last year, and obviously, going through the whole grind with that team, I saw it. But right when I stepped on campus, I could tell the talent was just as good as any other ACC team I played [against] or any other Virginia team I had been on.”

UVa cornerback Sam Westfall, who is in his first year with the Cavaliers after spending four seasons at SMU, agreed with Bissinger’s assessment of the Mustangs’ preparedness to join the Power Five.

“Ever since I got to SMU,” Westfall said, “that was one of our goals, to turn around the program and be able to do those things. And then, they’re in a great market in Dallas and allowing them to be in the ACC and be in Dallas with that many recruits that come out of Dallas, it’s a lucrative spot for people to be able to stay home and play in a Power Five conference.”

Bissinger said up until the move for SMU from the AAC to the ACC was made official, high school prospects from his home state of Texas who weren’t recruited by Texas or Texas A&M, but were by SMU or Houston — before Houston joined the Big 12 — usually spurned the Lone Star State city schools if an offer from another Power Five program came their way.

“Somebody like Missouri may have offered and some kids are drawn to that just because they’re in the SEC,” Bissinger said. “I had a Houston offer after I committed to UVa, but I was not going to back off that because I wanted to be in Charlottesville, play in the Power Five and play for Coach Mendenhall.”

Bissinger’s decision out of Memorial High School, he said, was more about his belief in the strong combination of academic and athletic opportunities at Virginia. But he noted when he had the chance to transfer, like so many others originally from Texas, the Dallas Metroplex or region, departed a Power Five school to go to SMU.

Now, it’s Bissinger’s thought that at least some of those players will ink with the Mustangs as high schoolers.

“Everyone knows how much of a high school football hub that Dallas is,” Bissinger said. “It is as good as people say and there’s tons of talent in this area. And even the transfers that have come in are from the Dallas area. That’s how it kind of attracted me in a way because it was close enough to Houston.

“… But the fact that this team is getting back on the Power Five level,” he continued, “will speak volumes in recruiting because a lot of the times kids want to go to Power Five schools and now that SMU is in the Power Five, SMU should get a boost with how attractive it looks for kids from Dallas because now it’s like, ‘I can play close to home and I can play for a Power Five football team while being close to home.’ That’s huge.”

Added Westfall: “And money wise, they’re able to do it. So, I’m happy for SMU to see them be able to move up.”

Beyond recruiting in which SMU has positioned itself to compete with the Big 12 schools in the state — Baylor, Houston, TCU and Texas Tech — for players, from a development standpoint, according to Bissinger, Lashlee and company can hit the ground running because he knows what it takes to win in the ACC.

Lashlee was the offensive coordinator at Miami when Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke won the ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. Offensive line coach Garin Justice was at Miami then, too, and seven of Lashlee’s 10 current assistants as well as his strength coach previously were employed by Power Five programs. Former UVa strength coach Shawn Griswold serves the Mustangs in the same role now, also.

“When it comes to coaches, and especially at the Group of Five,” Bissinger said, “they’ve been somewhere else before and most of the time it was in the Power Five. They know what they’re doing and they’re part of the same breed. The coaching staff that I played for last year was just as good as any I’ve played for.”

SMU is 33-16 since 2019, and before Lashlee was the big whistle, Sonny Dykes was in charge. Dykes led TCU to the College Football Playoff championship game last year, so the Mustangs have invested in good coaches.

Bissinger said the biggest adjustment for SMU next season will be constantly preparing for unfamiliar opponents. He pointed out how similar he felt many of the AAC teams, outside of the Naval Academy, were with their schemes and said that’s not the case in the ACC given the more bruising styles of Boston College and Pittsburgh as well as some of the unique offenses run by some of his former coaches. He said having played for N.C. State offensive coordinator Robert Anae when Anae was at UVa, Bissinger believes it’s a difficult offense for a defense to learn if the defense has not faced it previously. One of Anae’s fellow assistants Jason Beck is running a similar offense at Syracuse currently.

Bissinger said he’s excited, though, to watch how SMU handles the jump and is more enthusiastic about finding his way to that initial ACC clash between the Hoos and Mustangs whether it is in Charlottesville or Dallas — even if he’s not playing in it.

“I’ll be happy to see them both out there, but I will definitely be neutral,” Bissinger, who now resides in Charlotte, working in medical device sales, said with a chuckle. “I’ll be wearing neutral colors for sure. I’ve got really good friends on both of those teams and really good friends who are coaches on both of those teams, so I will be neutral.”