Keys to victory for Saturday's season opener between Virginia and Tennessee in Nashville.

Virginia

Get in favorable third-down situations: Toward the end of training camp, Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said the Cavaliers improved their situational offense. He said they’d focused all offseason on upgrading their red-zone and third-down opportunities. Last year, UVa had a third-down conversion rate of 32% — the third-worst mark in the ACC. To compete with Tennessee and convert more third-down chances, the Hoos will have to set themselves with more favorable situations. Think third-and-2 or third-and-4 when Kitchings can call for a run or pass instead of a third-and-long when he’s almost forced to call for a pass play that the defense knows is coming.

Line up quickly on defense: It’s no secret Tennessee coach Josh Heupel likes for his offense to ramp up its tempo, especially after first downs to maintain momentum in its favor and put the opposing defense on its heels. One way the Cavaliers and their veteran defense can give themselves a chance to stop the Vols, who led the country in scoring offense in 2022, is to get lined up on time to prevent UT from snapping the ball before UVa is set. Second-year DC John Rudzinski has his unit informed on Heupel’s desire to play quickly.

Limit turnovers: The last time UVa took the field, its former QB Brennan Armstrong threw interceptions for touchdowns on his first two passes of the game, leaving the Hoos in a two-TD hole before fans were in their seats. The interceptions and turnovers from the quarterback spot were a major issue a year ago, and in order to upend Tennessee, UVa cannot have those detrimental mistakes occur. Transfer quarterback Tony Muskett’s familiarity with the offense — he operated in a similar pro-style system at Monmouth — should enable him to make wise decisions even if that means taking a sack instead of throwing an ill-advised pass.

Tennessee

Get the ground game going: With all of Tennessee’s options on the perimeter, it’s easy to forget about the talented pair of running backs Heupel has at his disposal. Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small combined for 1,609 rushing yards a season ago and both are back. As UT tries to get quarterback Joe Milton III comfortable, one way to do so would be to use Wright and Small, and make the Cavaliers defend the running game. Wright and Small could wear down the Hoos, eventually giving Milton a thinned-out defense to throw against.

Put pressure on Muskett: Saturday’s crowd at Nissan Stadium will be the largest Muskett has ever played in front of. Tennessee should test just how ready he is in his FBS debut after thriving in the FCS. UVa coaches have said they expect Tennessee to bring pressures and blitzes to not only see if Muskett is up to the challenge, but also if the Cavaliers’ new-look offensive line can handle pressures coming from different directions.

Don’t allow UVa to hang around: If there’s one attribute Virginia can guarantee itself heading into Saturday, it’s that the Cavaliers will not quit and they’ll be inspired as a team in their return to game action for the first time since last November’s tragic shooting in Charlottesville that took the lives of former players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. The longer UT, a four-touchdown favorite, allows UVa to hang around, the more this Cavaliers bunch might believe they can pull off a stunning upset.