Keys to victory for Friday's game between Virginia and Maryland.

Virginia

Keep the big plays coming: This past Saturday against James Madison, the Cavaliers had more passes of 60 yards or longer than they had in all of 2022. UVa scored touchdowns on running back Kobe Pace’s 75-yard catch and wide receiver Malik Washington’s 63-yard reception, and running back Perris Jones’ 68-yard grab set up another touchdown. With some proof the Hoos are capable of scoring quickly, they’ve got to keep the big plays coming. Those momentum-shifting snaps can flip a game and it would help them on Friday night on the road against the Terrapins to be able to score in an instant if they need to. Washington said, too, when plays like his touchdown catch occur, the entire offense starts believing they’re good enough to score on any series.

Start running the ball better: On Saturday, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said UVa’s stick-to-itiveness in the running game — with 34 attempts — opened up space for skill players in one-on-one matchups on the perimeter and quarterback Anthony Colandrea to use his mobility to throw on the run to hurt the Dukes’ defense with big plays. The Hoos averaged only a half yard a carry, though, so they’re looking for increased production on the ground with the idea that upgraded consistency in the running game would make their offense more well-rounded and give them more options from a play-calling perspective from one down to the next.

Clean up mistakes on defense: The issues UVa is experiencing on defense are surprising given the unit was the strength of the program last season. But through two games, the Cavaliers have only two sacks and are second worst among Power Five programs against the run. Add in, the learning curve that’s come along with a retooling secondary, and there are problems that need to be cleaned up sooner rather than later. It starts, though, with defending the running game better after allowing 287 rushing yards and five rushing scores to Tennessee and 167 rushing yards and two rushing scores to James Madison.

Maryland

Avoid a slow start: Maryland fell behind 14-0 to Charlotte through the first quarter and trailed the 49ers at halftime last week until finally rallying in the third quarter and separating in the fourth quarter to earn a victory. The Terrapins can’t start that slowly on Friday and expect to be able to recover as easily against UVa, which has more talent than Charlotte does particularly at running back and wide receiver to potentially grow a lead. The Hoos are also desperate for a victory, and if provided an opportunity to stay in front — especially after blowing an 11-point lead last week to James Madison — the Cavaliers can show they’ve learned their lesson.

Get Hemby his touches: Terrapins running back Roman Hemby was a freshman All-American in his debut season last fall and has picked up where he left off early in this campaign with 220 rushing yards and two touchdowns through Maryland’s first two victories. He’s averaging 7.1 yards per carry, and because UVa has had trouble stopping the opponent’s rushing attack, the Terps should make the Cavaliers prove they can take down Hemby. He was third last season among all FBS freshmen for yards from scrimmage with 1,287 total yards only behind Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins and Ohio’s Sieh Bangura.

Stay stingy on defense: Dating back to last year, Maryland’s defense has allowed only two touchdowns in its last four games. The opponents Maryland faced during that stretch were Rutgers, N.C. State, Towson and Charlotte, so the Terrapins’ defense understands what it takes to play well. They also haven’t allowed multiple touchdown passes in nine straight games, which is tied for the second longest streak in the FBS, so the Maryland secondary knows its responsibility with headlining veterans like Tarheeb Still and Beau Brade.