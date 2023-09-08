Keys to victory for Saturday's game between James Madison and Virginia.

Virginia

Stay committed to the running game: Both Virginia coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had regret that the Cavaliers were quick to abandon the run early in their loss last Saturday to Tennessee. The Hoos had too many three-and-outs on offense in the first and second quarters after passing plays didn’t work out on first down and they were set up with second- and third-and-long repeatedly. Eventually, they returned to committing to the run in the second half, and found more success with their O-Line in unison and running backs Perris Jones and Kobe Pace having the space to operate. During their third-quarter touchdown drive against the Vols, the Cavaliers piled up 60 rushing yards on seven carries. No matter what happens in the first few series against James Madison, UVa can’t stray from its rushing attack if it’s going to experience success on offense.

Protect the QB: A strong running game would certainly help whoever is the quarterback for the Hoos — whether it’s Tony Muskett, who injured his shoulder last week, or freshman Anthony Colandrea if Muskett can’t play — but the Cavaliers can’t give up four sacks like they did a week ago. If Muskett takes the field, he likely won’t be at 100%, so he needs to stay protected in order to feel comfortable and if Colandrea makes the first start of his career, one way to help him would be to provide him ample time to throw the football.

Corral McCloud when he improvises: Cavaliers cornerback Sam Westfall said he remembers JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud from when the two matched up at their previous schools. Westfall was at Southern Methodist when McCloud played quarterback for South Florida. And Westfall said McCloud is able to extend plays with his legs and demands a defense’s attention if he gets outside the pocket. UVa’s defensive line is veteran, so it should know to keep contain, but in the event it can’t, linebackers and safeties will have to have their eyes up to find McCloud and corners like Westfall, he said, will have stay in coverage longer.

James Madison

Test UVa’s O-Line: Second-year Dukes defensive coordinator Bryant Haines’ unit was stout against the run and equally as good getting to the quarterback a season ago. JMU was second nationally for run defense while yielding only 79.5 rushing yards per game and fourth nationally with 3.45 sacks per contest in 2022. Not all of that personnel returns, but some of it does, like All-Sun Belt defensive tackle James Carpenter and defensive end Jalen Green, who as a recruit signed with JMU over UVa and other Power Five programs. Add in athletic linebackers Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker, and it’s an experienced group against a Cavaliers offensive line still trying to figure out how to play together. It would make sense for Haines and JMU to blitz and make the Hoos prove they can correctly identify pressure.

Get Palmer extra touches: Against a physical Virginia defensive line, JMU could benefit from running the 6-foot, 220-pound Latrele Palmer more often to match the strength of the front. Kaelon Black is the Dukes’ top rusher and more of the feature back, but Palmer is capable of delivering a blow while carrying the ball. That might be needed against a bigger defense than JMU is accustomed to playing against at the Group of Five level. Palmer has averaged 4.9 yards per carry and has scored 15 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Use winning know-how to advantage: If there’s one fact indisputable about the Dukes, it’s that they know how to win. Since 2014, JMU is 97-21 and under fifth-year coach Curt Cignetti its 42-8. Though the majority of those victories came against FCS competition, winning that often at any level creates an expectation and understanding about how to win, and JMU has that trait, whereas UVa is still learning how to do so under Elliott. He’s even said as much, so for Cignetti and company, that’s an edge they have going into the contest and can’t let it slip away just because they’re finally getting a game against the Hoos for the first time in 40 years. Other marquee matchups under Cignetti in recent years against teams with comparable roster talent hasn’t gone JMU’s way like losing to North Dakota State twice in postseason play in 2019 and 2021, and falling at West Virginia in 2019.