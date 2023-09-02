NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In the moments before Rocky Top rang from the turf to the top rows of Nissan Stadium, a sold-out, record crowd stood in silence for those who wouldn’t take field.

In the instance ahead of Virginia’s return to game action, Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins — the surviving victim of last November’s shooting in Charlottesville that killed three teammates — led the Hoos sprinting out of the tunnel while carrying the program’s 4th Side flag before waving it with ferocity in front of his team’s bench.

Saturday was a long time coming for UVa, which dealt with tragedy and spent the offseason figuring out how to play inspired by adversity no college football team has ever faced previously.

“It’s hard to quantify and put into words everything they’ve had to go through just to get to this point,” Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said, “and I thought the guys showed up and had a really good spirit about them and a really great energy and I thought they played extremely hard. And they fought and they battled and that’s all you can ask of these guys.”

“It was just excitement,” wide receiver Malachi Fields said.

And in enemy territory against No. 12 Tennessee, the Hoos had flashes of encouragement.

Not enough of them since the Volunteers began separating late in the first half during their 49-13 victory over the Cavaliers, but they had some.

Like a fourth-down stop in the opening quarter when Tennessee running back Jabari Small was corralled and taken to the ground by Hoos defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter and safety Lex Long for no gain on a fourth-and-1 to get the vaunted Vols offense off the field.

“I thought it was great,” defensive end Kam Butler, who had eight tackles, said. “We gave the offense a short field and that’s our number one goal as a defense is to finish on the ball and good our offense good field position. I thought we got good momentum.”

There was backup defensive tackle Olasunkonmi Agunloye’s late first quarter sack of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III and Agunloye’s fumble recovery on the last play of the first quarter after the Hoos forced Volunteers punt returner Dee Williams to lose possession.

But just when UVa’s offense started to show it could move the ball — highlighted by quarterback Tony Muskett’s 30-yard throw to wide receiver Malachi Fields to ignite a drive that ended with a field goal and cut Tennessee’s advantage to 14-3 with 1:42 left before halftime — the Volunteers’ offense churned authoritatively and similarly to how they operated a season ago.

“We never thought we were out of it,” Fields said about him and the Cavaliers’ belief following the field goal.

Tennessee led the country in scoring offense in 2022, though, and needed only nine plays to go 75 yards and find the end zone to extend their lead to 21-3 heading into the locker room. It was a quarterback sneak for Milton from inside the 1-yard line that dashed any thoughts the Hoos had of pulling off an unlikely upset.

Milton added his second rushing touchdown early in the second half, and the Volunteers (1-0) were cruising toward their first win of the campaign with UVa (0-1) on its way to a season-opening loss.

The strong-armed signal-caller finished with 201 yards passing with two touchdowns through the air, too, as Tennessee racked up 499 total yards against the Cavaliers who never gave up that many yards in any game last season and only gave up more than 400 total yards in a game only twice last year. Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson tallied three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving.

In his UVa debut, Muskett was 9-of-17 for 94 yards, but was sacked four times while operating behind the Cavaliers’ new-look offensive line. And after the fourth occasion in which Muskett was sacked, he had to depart the game and walked off holding his left shoulder.

Elliott said he doesn’t know the extent of Muskett’s injury yet.

Freshman backup quarterback Anthony Colandrea filled in for Muskett the rest of the contest.

That rebuilt offensive front struggled to hold up against Tennessee’s defense most of Saturday, but managed to provide enough blocking in the third quarter for Clemson transfer running back Kobe Pace to break off a 22-yard run and for senior running back Perris Jones to turn a handoff into a 17-yard touchdown run to trim UVa’s deficit to 35-10.

Jones, a roommate of Hollins and one of the Cavaliers’ veteran emotional leaders, dove past the pylon for the score and celebrated.

But that’s as tight as the score would get in the second half.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Elliott said, “and I know ultimately, we’ll be judged what the scoreboard says. But internally as a program, I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men, administration and staff because what we had to endure was unprecedented.”

Hollins carried the ball three times and caught one pass.

“He’s a walking miracle,” Elliott said.

Before kickoff, the 69,507 in attendance — a venue football record — held a moment of silence to honor the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, the three Cavaliers killed in the November shooting.