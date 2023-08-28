Since making the move from Columbia and the Ivy League to Virginia and the Power Five ahead of last season, Cavaliers defensive lineman Paul Akere said he’s bettered himself in one particular area.

“My knowledge of football,” he said, “honestly, because we get so many reps, so many looks and I’ve played so many different positions that when you have the opportunity to play as many positions as I’ve played on the D-Line and see as many looks as we’ve seen with what [defensive coordinator John Rudzinski] and the other coaches throw at us and what our offense does against us in practice, I understand the game a lot more than I ever have before.”

Akere is entering his second go-around as a member of the Hoos, and they may need him to tap into the wisdom he’s gained during his five-year career in order to play a few spots well on the defensive front at least until standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. returns from a knee procedure he underwent earlier this month. As of last week, second-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott still did not have a timetable for Bennett, but was encourage because Bennett was off of crutches and walking better.

During training camp, Akere said he played more bandit defensive end than traditional defensive end, but also last season lined up on the interior of defensive line at times, too. Bennett starred at the bandit spot in 2022, so UVa could use Akere or fellow veteran Kam Butler there this Saturday in Nashville if Bennett can’t return in time for the Cavaliers’ season-opening tilt against No. 12 Tennessee.

“I’m thankful to have the versatility that I have,” Akere said.

Said Elliott: “Akere, he’s just been steady. He’s probably not going to flash as much as the other ones, but he’s going to do his job, be where he’s supposed to be, give you great depth and great leadership.”

Butler is comfortable at bandit, too, he said given that he practiced there during the spring when Bennett was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. And Butler wanted to be able to play both spots this fall if he could or was needed to after starting mostly at traditional defensive end last year when he tallied 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Rudzinski said for Butler, “there’s a ton of carryover,” between the two positions.

“The biggest difference probably is potentially what stance he might be using,” Rudzinski continued. “But he’s a versatile athlete and that allows him to be able to be in a 2-point [stance] or 3-point [stance], and again the great thing is he can play multiple spots along that front, which allows us to move him around. It’ll be fun to put him in some different positions and create some matchups for him to win.”

Akere said if he’s got to bounce between end, tackle and bandit, he can. Off the bench last season, Akere logged four sacks with all four coming against ACC competition.

“It’s probably knowing your opponent,” Akere said about the key to successfully adjusting from one position to another within a game.

“If you’re inside, the guard and center are probably a little heavier and a little more stocky,” he said, “and if you head out to the edges, you’ve got to be quicker and know what [pass] set you’re going to get whether it’s vertical or angled and how you can beat the tackle on the edge.”

The third defensive lineman likely to earn more reps in Bennett’s absence is Ben Smiley, who transitioned from defensive tackle to classic defensive end during the offseason. The fifth-year senior started twice and played in eight contests a season ago, but hasn’t experienced the kind of breakout both Elliott and Rudzinski think is possible.

“And I told him [during training camp], ‘Doggonit, you’ve got to do something,” Elliott said, “I’ve been calling your name since the day that I got here, right? I’m telling everybody you’re the most athletic and twitchiest guy that I have,’ and in fairness to him he played out of position last year on the inside.”

Elliott said, though, he’s seen Smiley up his game since moving outside.

“He’s starting to — with the additional reps — play better with his hands,” Elliott said, “and play better with his eyes, be more disciplined with his eyes and not get caught up in the one-on-one battles.”