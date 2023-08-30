Against the most frenetic of offenses on Saturday, Virginia will aim to counter with defensive organization.

“They’ll snap the ball in three and a half seconds from the time that last ball was down,” Cavaliers cornerback Malcolm Greene said, so the Hoos have spent every practice since late in training camp readying for No. 12 Tennessee’s up-tempo pace and the rapidness in which the Volunteers have succeeded with under third-year coach Josh Heupel.

Over the last two seasons, Heupel’s Vols averaged an FBS-high 2.94 plays per minute and during that same span, their 1.72 offensive points per minute lead the country. Last fall, Tennessee’s 46.1 points per game topped the FBS and of the 94 scoring drives the Volunteers had in 2022, 52 occurred in two minutes or less.

“We’ve done a lot of preparation for that,” UVa safety Jonas Sanker said, “whether it’s doing 2-minute stuff or having [the scout team] offense already set by the time the last play is over just to make sure we’re getting back to the ball.

“[Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski] has been emphasizing, ‘Beat the offense to the ball,’” Sanker continued, “and that’s the been the big emphasis the last two weeks, so it’s tiring now but it’s going to pay off against a tempo team because they’re not waiting for us to get set. They’re just getting ready to go.”

Sanker, whose 63 tackles last year are the most of any returning defender on the Cavaliers’ roster, said he’s noticed through his film study how frequently Tennessee took advantage of defenses not lined up correctly last year in order to move the ball.

Factor in the standout and speedy wide receivers the Volunteers have — Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, Squirrel White and Dont’e Thornton — heading into this season to use, and it could turn into a nightmare for an opposing defense.

“You’ve got to have great trust and confidence and belief in what you’re doing,” Heupel said about why playing with fast pace has worked so well for Tennessee since his arrival at the school. “And you’ve got to work at it every single day, but no matter what you’re doing, it comes down to execution and our players having a great understanding of the concepts that we have and how to play within the tempo.”

Rudzinski said it’s hard to simulate in practice, but he does have previous experience going against an offense with a similar approach when former Heupel assistants at Utah State used an up-tempo offense against Rudzinski’s defense at Air Force.

“You’ve got be decisive as a play-caller,” Rudzinski said. “You’ve got to get it to them quick and you’ve got to make sure you’ve got quick mechanics with your signalers.”

He said defensive staffers don’t have the luxury of substituting personnel as frequently either and the only time to do it is when the offense makes substitutions.

“You better be lined up for the next play, because it’s on and popping,” said Greene, a transfer from Clemson who studied for and saw Tennessee last December when the Vols throttled the Tigers, 31-14, in the Orange Bowl.

“That’s what they like to do. They like to move around and go fast and get lined up,” Greene said, “so we just have to make sure that we match and get to the ball before them. We’ve conditioned all summer, and we’ve been practicing for the tempo and now it’s time to put it all together.”

Greene is one of a few new defenders in a remade secondary UVa will break in on Saturday, and Sanker stressed it’s critical that the veteran Cavaliers communicate clearly against Tennessee for their newcomers to digest Rudzinski’s play call properly.

“That’s the key, get lined up,” Hoos coach Tony Elliott said, “because they do what they do and they’re good at what they do. So, you got to get lined up to it and have the formation. That’s what defensive football is, formation recognition in certain situations.”

Like Greene, SMU transfer cornerback Sam Westfall will play in a Cavaliers uniform for the first time and veteran defensive back Coen King, who slid from safety to cornerback during the offseason, will play corner for the first time in two years. Iowa State transfer safety Tayvonn Kyle will make his first appearance as a member of the Hoos and junior safety Aidan Ryan hasn’t yet played in a game for UVa, but likely will be needed this week considering the high volume of plays Tennessee wants to run to provide quarterback Joe Milton III and his pass-catchers ample tries to score quickly.

Milton combined to throw for 398 yards and four touchdowns without any interceptions over starts against Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl last season when he filled in for injured then-No. 1 quarterback Hendon Hooker.

“Up top shots and I remember a lot of tempo,” Greene recalled about the Orange Bowl, “and they made sure they snapped the ball as soon as possible from the last snap. I just remember a lot of blocking on the outside. They’ll line the tight ends up on the outside in the stack and try to make mismatches with the corners to get the screen game going. They tried to get physical on the outside, but also made sure they force the deep shot. Milton has a big arm and everyone in the country knows that and they’ve got guys who can run under it for him, so making sure we play top-down on everything.”

Greene, an ex-Highland Springs star, said this is the kind of opportunity every cornerback should be looking forward to, though, knowing the large number of chances they’ll have to impact the game against an offense like Tennessee’s, which wants to push down the field quickly.

Keyton hauled in a 46-yard touchdown from Milton against the Tigers, and in that same game White tallied nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. McCoy’s 667 yards were most among the returning Tennessee receivers and Thornton, a transfer from Oregon, averaged a team-best 21.53 yards per catch for the Ducks last year.

“We’re more mature and we’re more like a professional group,” Keyton said of him and his fellow receivers. “We come to work every single day and I expect us to go out there and just do what we do. There’s no pressure and we can just go out there and play how we practice.”

Keyton said he expects the Cavaliers to mostly use man coverage in the secondary.

Greene knows that means he’ll have to defend in one-on-one situations.

“What DB wouldn’t want the ball up in the air?” Greene said. “I feel like it’s my ball every time it’s up. So, it’s time to go make some plays.”

He said he’s ready for the challenge and eager for the test in his UVa debut.

“I feel like I haven’t been more excited in the past year,” he said. “To go out there and play for my home state, play in a game of this magnitude in some people’s eyes, it’s just game one to me. It’s time to dominate. It’s time to show how good we are and how good I feel and I know that I am as a player. I just feel like it’s time for us to shine and bring the energy.”