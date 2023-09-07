Even though the two programs square off for the first time in 40 years this coming Saturday, there’s been frequent crossover between Virginia and James Madison since.

Especially within the last decade.

“I’m going to the game,” said Darrious Carter, a former defensive lineman who spent two seasons with the Cavaliers and three seasons with the Dukes, “and I’m going to meet up with some of the guys I played with at UVa, so there will be some mixed colors coming in and I might be the only one wearing purple and gold.”

He was recruited to UVa by former Hoos coach Mike London and was in Charlottesville at the start of ex-coach Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure before transferring to JMU and playing a pivotal role for the Dukes’ 2016 national championship team. The former standout pass rusher tallied a sack against North Dakota State in that season’s national semifinals and then a sack and a fumble recovery against Youngstown State in the title game to earn the moniker ‘Playoff Darrious.’

Carter is one of six ex-players to spend time in both programs since 2014 along with wide receiver David Eldridge (UVa 2015-16, JMU 2017-18), defensive lineman Matt Terrell (UVa 2016, JMU 2018), linebacker Landan Word (UVa 2016, JMU 2017-19), safety D’Angelo Amos (JMU 2016-19, UVa 2020) and defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa (JMU 2016-19, UVa 2020-21). And Carter, now a compliance analyst with PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, said he stays in touch with all of his two-time teammates who wore both uniforms like he did and noted they’re all eager for this week’s matchup.

“The schools are not even 55 miles away from each other,” Eldridge, now two and a half years into service with the U.S. Navy, said. “You always heard people wanting to say which school is the best, because with UVa you have a school in the ACC finding itself and then at James Madison, when I was there, you had a school in the CAA which had come off a national championship so you always got the 'Who’s better?' question.

“And then you had Virginia Tech and ODU, but now that everyone is on a level playing field and everyone is in the FBS, I think the state needs this type of game to start new rivalries and help build more excitement around both programs.”

Both Carter and Eldridge have a first-hand understanding of the similarities and differences between the Cavaliers (0-1) and the Dukes (1-0) as they prepare for their noon kickoff at Scott Stadium.

When Carter departed UVa for JMU, he was leaving the Cavaliers who were trying to establish a winning mindset, he said, and joining a team that already had it.

“I was able to just step into a role [at JMU],” Carter said, “and that was my first year really playing and starting, and those guys made me feel like I could do no wrong. The coaches put me in the right place, right position and the players, too. They had a lot of senior players that had seen it and done it, and that really helped me, and I learned so much more.

“Honestly, I took the ride … and before you know it, we’re in the national championship game and that’s when I realized how serious it was. I went from not making a bowl game at UVa to winning playoff games by 30 or 40 points and then winning the national championship. It was a lot different.”

JMU has continued winning at a torrid pace. The Dukes are 97-21 since 2014, and that stretch spans three coaching regimes — Everett Withers, Mike Houston and current headman Curt Cignetti. Withers led the Dukes to a pair of FCS postseason appearances plus a victory over FBS SMU in 2015. Houston guided them to their ’16 title, another appearance in the championship game and a win over FBS East Carolina in 2017, which in some way probably helped him land the job as the Pirates’ head coach the following year. And Cignetti has led JMU through its transition to the FBS, which included an 8-3 showing last fall in its first campaign at the top level of the sport.

UVa, on the other hand, is in a similar spot now to when Carter and Eldridge left. It then was early in Mendenhall’s time charge, and he ultimately turned the Hoos around with the pinnacle being an Orange Bowl berth. But second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott has a rebuild ongoing and has said he’s trying to teach his program how to win and be consistent on the field.

There is one particular challenge Eldridge pointed out, though, that the Dukes don’t have to deal with that the Cavaliers do, but it’s something he enjoyed about playing for UVa.

“It’s going against high-powered teams and Power Five schools every week,” Eldridge said. “You’re going to play against great players, so just remembering us go in week in and week out, we tried to come together to tackle these big opponents.”

Of course, UVa this season has already faced a marquee non-conference opponent with last week’s loss to nationally-ranked Tennessee, so theoretically the Cavaliers should be able to take their experience playing against the Vols and learn from it to be improved this week against JMU.

What Carter and Eldridge said both the Hoos and the Dukes did well while they were with each team was value them as people, and not just as players, which they said most importantly has helped them in their lives.

They said enjoyed building relationships with players and coaches at both spots, too. Carter said former Mendenhall assistant Vic So’oto is one of his favorite coaches from throughout his career and that he’s still close friends with ex-UVa linebacker Chris Peace as well as the defensive linemen he played with in Harrisonburg.

Carter and Eldridge expect both fan bases to support their respective teams well on Saturday, also, even if Eldridge isn’t picking any sides.

“I did two years at UVa and two years at JMU,” he said, “so I’ll always be a Hoo and a Duke and hopefully it’s a great game and hopefully they make the state proud and whoever comes up with the win can say they own the state.”