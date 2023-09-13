Dave Herard waited three seasons for the kind of chance he has now as a senior.

The Virginia safety’s nine tackles through the first two games of this campaign are more than the four tackles he combined for during his first three years with the Cavaliers.

“It’s just patience,” Herard, who made his first career start this past Saturday as a strong safety, said. “I feel like the coaches wanted me to develop more and work on my craft more, be more of a better player.”

The product of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said he began to have an inclination last month during training camp that he was ticketed for increased snaps on defense and more playing time than ever before. Herard moved from cornerback to safety, and noted that defensive coordinator John Rudzinski rotated him across different positions in the secondary.

“Knowing that, I knew I had a chance to be on the field,” said Herard.

And it’s been a long time coming, according to close friend and former teammate Anthony Johnson, the former All-ACC cornerback for the Cavaliers last season who is now with the New Orleans Saints.

“He’s done different things like changing his diet, staying after practice and putting in all the extra work with watching film,” Johnson said by phone Tuesday, “so to see him get some of the achievements that he’s been wanting and also that I’ve been wanting for him as well, it’s awesome.”

Herard wasted little time making an impact on Saturday against James Madison in that first start, too.

He showed off his ability to read an offense with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter. On a second-and-10 for JMU inside UVa territory, Herard tracked a screen and took off on a sprint past the line of scrimmage from his safety position to tackle Dukes receiver Phoenix Sproles for a loss of two yards. On the next play, Herard’s third-down takedown of JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud, who scrambled, forced the Dukes off the field and them to settle for a field goal.

“Dave is playing faster now,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said about Herard earning more responsibility. “I think the processing of the game has slowed down to him, so now he can just go, where in the past I think he was thinking a little bit too much, which made him a step slow. And not from a speed standpoint, but just from a timing standpoint. Now he has a much better understanding of what we’re doing.

“Obviously with the situation with [Antonio] Clary being down and then Coen [King] moving out to corner, it’s created an opportunity,” Elliott continued, “and he’s seized the moment.”

Herard positioned himself to make what would’ve been an unfathomable play on JMU’s 2-point try in the final minute also. He shadowed the running back in motion before the snap, and when McCloud threw to his right and to his on-the-move running back behind the line of scrimmage, Herard darted toward the ball without any hesitation.

For an instant, it looked like the Cavaliers could erase JMU’s comeback effort and avoid the last-minute, one-point loss they suffered.

“I wish he would’ve caught the interception on the 2-point conversion,” Johnson said. “Wish he would’ve done that for me, but he’s still learning and I’m so happy just to see him out there having fun and making plays.”

His pass breakup alone derailed the Dukes’ 2-point try and kept the Hoos within one point and needing only a field goal to win with 55 seconds left.

It was still an important stop and a display of Herard’s excellent instincts.

He said he’s studied more film this year than in the past and has tried to comprehend exactly what Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox want from their safeties as well as ways he can gain an edge against his opponents.

“That’s all there is to it,” Herard said.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder originally signed with the Hoos over other offers he said he considered from Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee State, Minnesota, South Florida and TCU, and he said he’s never thought about leaving UVa just because he didn’t see the field early in his career.

Herard said, “I’m big on loyalty,” and that his loyalty and determination comes from his parents.

To get acclimated at safety, Herard said he leaned on King and fellow safety Jonas Sanker, who’ve played the position longer, and that he listens plenty to Johnson still.

Johnson can relate to Herard, because ahead of developing into an all-conference player and two-year starter with the Cavaliers, Johnson needed patience while starting only five times over four seasons at Louisville.

“You continue to work hard because eventually it’ll pay off, and that’s what I told Dave,” Johnson said, “and the advice I gave to Dave or anyone younger who hasn’t been in the college realm a long time is that, because it’s a grind and it’s a process. But if you stay truthful to your routine, it’ll all work out. … And he’s been doing well from what I’ve been watching.”

Johnson said he was at UVa’s Week 1 loss to Tennessee in Nashville and watched this past Saturday’s game against the Dukes on TV.

“I learned a lot from Anthony Johnson, still [learn] a lot to this day,” Herard said. “We’re both from Fort Lauderdale and he’s my big brother. He still talks to me every day.”

Johnson called Herard his “little brother” and said he thinks Herard’s background as a two-sport star has helped him. In addition to being a quarterback and cornerback at Stranahan, Herard also averaged 18 points per game for the school’s 2019 state championship-winning basketball team.

“100 percent Dave being a dual-athlete gives him an advantage, especially being able to high-point balls,” Johnson said.

“And I’m just so happy to see the fruits of his labor paying off,” Johnson said. “I mean, he works hard.”

Senior defensive tackle and three-year starter Jahmeer Carter agreed.

“It’s exciting, because me and Dave, we were in the same [recruiting] class,” Carter said, “and we came into Virginia together and I’ve always seen the work he’s put in, so it’s exciting to see him get his opportunity.”

Said Herard: “I feel like it’s coming full circle finally, and that I’ve got to be present in the moment and just be grateful and thankful to be making plays.”

Next up on Herard’s checklist is contributing in a victory, and he said the Cavaliers’ (0-2) urgency level is high heading into their Friday night tilt at Maryland (2-0).

“It’s up there,” he said. “Wednesday of practice was hard. Tuesday of practice was hard, but we all need some fire in us to get that first victory. That’s all we need.”