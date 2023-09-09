Game balls from the Virginia football team's 36-35 loss to James Madison on Saturday.

Offense

Mike Hollins, Virginia, RB: The running back whose called ‘Iron Mike’ by his teammates played like it in UVa’s first home game since the shooting last November that he survived. Hollins, the Cavaliers’ game captain on Saturday, scored two touchdowns and both were punishing runs to get past the goal line. He scored from four yards out late in the first half to cut UVa’s deficit to three points and he scored in the third quarter from nine yards out to extend the Cavaliers’ advantage to 11 points.

Anthony Colandrea, Virginia, QB: Stepping as the starting signal-caller for injured quarterback Tony Muskett, Colandrea was not fazed by the opportunity. The freshman from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla. threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns and guided the offense on an afternoon in which it played the best it has under second-year coach Tony Elliott.

Jordan McCloud, James Madison, QB: The Dukes quarterback got better as the game went on, and his 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Kaelon Black served as the game-winner. He was sacked only once and didn’t turn the ball over. He threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards to extend drives with his feet.​