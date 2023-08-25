A new football season begins next week for Virginia, and for second-year coach Tony Elliott, there are a handful of players on his roster he and the Hoos need productive campaigns from if the team is going to have a successful fall. Here’s a look at five key Cavaliers for 2023.

Tony Muskett, QB

The transfer signal-caller from FCS Monmouth has been atop the depth chart at his position since arriving in January. He was familiar with what UVa wanted to do on offense immediately, given the fact that the Hawks ran a similar scheme he thrived in for three seasons with them.

Muskett threw for 51 touchdowns compared to only 16 interceptions throughout his time at Monmouth, and the Cavaliers are hoping it’ll lead to a strong touchdown-to-interception ratio in Charlottesville. Muskett has said he considers himself like a point guard on the gridiron with his primary responsibility being to distribute the football as efficiently as possible. Last year, the QB spot was an albatross for the Hoos, and they can’t have that again this go-around.

Kam Butler, DE

Considering UVa will be without standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. as it waits for his recovery from a non-contact knee injury he suffered after the Cavaliers’ first scrimmage of training camp earlier this month, they’ll need to get the most out of the veteran defensive end Butler at least until Bennett returns.

It’s likely Butler slides from the traditional defensive end position to play bandit defensive end, but he practiced there all spring, is familiar with it and is plenty capable of getting to the opposing quarterback. He enters his sixth college football season with 18 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss. Butler has evolved into a leader for the defense, coordinator John Rudzinski said, but now he must be disruptive for a team counting on its defensive line.

Mike Hollins, RB

Because of all that Hollins has overcome in the last nine months — as a surviving victim of the tragic November shooting on Grounds — he’s viewed as an inspiration not only in the Cavaliers’ locker room, but the entire UVa community. Hollins doesn’t have to be the feature back, and he probably won’t have to be when assessing the depth the Hoos have at running back, but anyway in which ‘Iron Mike’ can help whether he’s running the ball, catching it out of the backfield or contributing on special teams, will ignite the Cavaliers and propel them to push forward.

Coen King, CB

Gone from last year’s team are All-ACC cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II, which means UVa must have at least one corner emerge to be trusted like Johnson and Cypress were last year.

To begin the season, it’ll probably be the veteran defensive back King, who has played all over the secondary throughout his career and started at safety for Virginia last fall but transitioned to cornerback during the spring because the Cavaliers needed more personnel there.

King insists he’s comfortable at cornerback now, and said that he benefited from spending extra time during offseason learning the position from defensive backs coach Curome Cox. King will be challenged early, though, especially against Tennessee’s pass-oriented attack.

Malachi Fields, WR

Like the cornerback position, the Cavaliers lost the majority of their wide receivers’ production from last year and that’ll force unproved pass-catchers to play in magnified roles instantly. And the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Fields, an alum of Monticello High School, has to be ready to be a steady receiving threat for the Hoos given his size and big-play ability.

He missed most of last season with a foot injury, but when he returned for their matchup with Pittsburgh, Fields hauled in a touchdown and showed off what he could do. Fields said he’s eager for the opportunity to display his talents weekly this season.