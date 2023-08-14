The start of a new college football season is nearing, and the latest sign is Monday’s release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

I’m a voter on the panel, and each week, I’ll provide a few thoughts here about how I put my ballot together. So, here’s how I voted this week:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. LSU

4. Alabama

5. Clemson

6. Penn State

7. Ohio State

8. Florida State

9. USC

10. Kansas State

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas

13. Utah

14. Tennessee

15. Washington

16. TCU

17. Ole Miss

18. North Carolina

19. Pittsburgh

20. Oregon State

21. Oregon

22. Texas A&M

23. UTSA

24. Illinois

25. Duke

And here are some thoughts about how it came together…

• Georgia at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 2 were clear-cut.

The Bulldogs have captured back-to-back national championships, are 29-1 over the last two seasons and haven’t dropped a regular-season game since Nov. 7, 2020. They return seven starters from a defense that led the country in run defense (77.1 yards allowed on the ground per game) last fall.

And in spite of losing former quarterback Stetson Bennett to graduation, they should be strong on offense again with three starters back on the O-Line plus star tight end Brock Bowers. Until another team knocks eighth-year coach Kirby Smart’s squad off, the Bulldogs should be No. 1.

With the Wolverines, they’ve won two consecutive Big Ten titles and reached the College Football Playoff the last two years while playing with an undeniable identity under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan brings back running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who rushed for 1,463 yards and 991 yards, respectively, and combined for 25 rushing scores last year while carrying behind an O-Line that’s earned the Joe Moore Award — given to the top O-Line in the country annually — two years in a row. They'll be tough again on the offensive front while paving the way for Corum and Edwards.

Both Georgia and Michigan should benefit from manageable schedules, too, with neither having to go on the road until Sept. 30 when the Bulldogs travel to Auburn and Michigan travels to Nebraska.

• I went back-and-forth on how to order No. 3 through No. 7 quite a bit, but went with LSU over Alabama for the No. 3 spot because of the varying circumstances at quarterback. The Tigers know who their starter is going to be in standout Jayden Daniels on the heels of a season in which he was responsible for 28 touchdowns (17 passing, 11 rushing) compared to only three interceptions while the Crimson Tide are in the midst of a competition between Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. In limited action last season, Buchner threw for three touchdowns and five interceptions and Milroe threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions.

After LSU and Alabama, Clemson’s offensive and defensive lines separated them slightly from Penn State and Ohio State.

• Squads on my ballot that I likely value more than others are Kansas State, Utah, Illinois and Duke.

Kansas State was the Big 12 champion last season and returns all five of its offensive line starters from that team. Coach Chris Kleiman, who previously held the same job at FCS power North Dakota State, understands how to build a winner and keep winning.

Utah has won at least 10 games in three of the last four seasons, and during that span the Utes have quietly gotten better on offense. Their points per game have gone up in two of the last three years and last season jumped to 38.6 points per contest, which were the 11th most nationally. So, although they’ve always been excellent on defense and special teams under longtime coach Kyle Whittingham, they’re more than a threat on offense now, too. Quarterback Cam Rising headlines their seven starters back on offense.

Illinois has two future pros on its D-Line in Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, and with that pair as the anchor of the defense, the Illini gave up only 12.8 points per game last year. Illinois should be in contention for a Big Ten West title this fall.

Duke won nine games last year and return 18 starters from that team including Riley Leonard, perhaps, the most underrated quarterback in the Power Five.