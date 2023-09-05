College football’s opening weekend delivered some memorable performances — most notably Duke’s demolition of Clemson on Monday, Florida State’s win over LSU on Sunday and Colorado’s upset of TCU on Saturday — sure to shake up the new AP Top 25 poll, which will be released on Tuesday.

I’m a voter on the panel, and each week, I’ll provide a few thoughts here about how I put my ballot together. So, here’s how I voted this week:

1. Georgia (1-0)

2. Michigan (1-0)

3. Alabama (1-0)

4. Florida State (1-0)

5. Penn State (1-0)

6. Ohio State (1-0)

7. USC (2-0)

8. LSU (0-1)

9. Kansas State (1-0)

10. Utah (1-0)

11. Tennessee (1-0)

12. Washington (1-0)

13. Notre Dame (2-0)

14. Texas (1-0)

15. North Carolina (1-0)

16. Duke (1-0)

17. Oregon (1-0)

18. Ole Miss (1-0)

19. Pittsburgh (1-0)

20. Oregon State (1-0)

21. Texas A&M (1-0)

22. Tulane (1-0)

23. Oklahoma (1-0)

24. Colorado (1-0)

25. Illinois (1-0)

And here are some thoughts about how it came together…

• Florida State moved up from No. 8 on my preseason ballot to No. 4 this week because the Seminoles were dominant during the second half of their 45-24 win over LSU, which I thought was the best opponent anybody has played and beat through the first week of the campaign. LSU was No. 3 on my preseason vote but fell to No. 8 this week.

In the contest, Florida State took advantage of having two receivers, 6-foot-7 Johnny Wilson and Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman, that any defense would have trouble coming up with a game plan for. Coleman hauled nine catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns and Wilson had seven receptions for 104 yards.

Moving forward, those two paired with veteran quarterback Jordan Travis, who knows how to distribute the ball and can make plays both in the passing game and running game, create all sorts of issues for opponents to defend.

FSU’s defense also tightened up over the final two quarters, limiting LSU to only seven points in the second half.

• Staying in the ACC, Duke’s 28-7 shellacking of Clemson in which the Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 21-0 during the second half, propelled Duke up my ballot from No. 25 in the preseason to No. 16 this week. I was one of only two voters to place Duke in my preseason Top 25.

Quarterback Riley Leonard was outstanding with his 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that sent Duke on its way to victory. But the Blue Devils’ defense created turnovers with a pair of fumble recoveries in the second half, and came up with two fourth-down stops when Clemson was in desperation mode.

The Tigers fell from No. 5 on my ballot in the preseason to not on it this week.

• Whether or not Colorado can sustain its success is more than fair to question.

But winning on the road against TCU, which played in the national championship game last season, is no small feat and that warrants a spot on my ballot at least for this week’s Top 25.

Coach Deion Sanders’ team is built with speed at the skill positions on offense with Dylan Edwards, Travis Hunter, Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr., and no quarterback threw for more yards than Shedeur Sanders’ 510 yards this past week. Edwards, Hunter, Weaver and Horn each caught for more than 100 yards.

• Utah’s win on Thursday over Florida was impressive, considering the Utes were without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Longtime coach Kyle Whittingham used two signal-callers in Rising’s absence and Utah got enough out of its offense to win convincingly behind a stout defensive effort. Utah held Florida to 13 rushing yards (0.6 yards per carry) during the win, and that kind of run defense will put Whittingham’s squad in advantageous situations all season long. I moved Utah up to No. 10 this week from No. 13, where I had them previously.

• I tried to reward teams that won games over quality opponents. So, similarly to how I moved Florida State, Duke and Utah up, I bumped North Carolina up a few spots for its win over South Carolina and Penn State up a pair of spots for its win over West Virginia. And like I rewarded Colorado with a spot on my ballot for its victory over TCU, I moved Tulane onto my ballot for its win over South Alabama, which won 10 games last year.