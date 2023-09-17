Florida’s upset of rival and No. 11 Tennessee, which marked the Gators’ tenth straight victory over the Volunteers in Gainesville, should have them gaining serious consideration and, probably, moved into the new AP Top 25 poll when it is released later Sunday.

I’m a voter on the panel, and each week, I’ll provide a few thoughts here about how I put my ballot together. So, here’s how I voted this week:

1. Georgia (3-0)

2. Michigan (3-0)

3. Florida State (3-0)

4. Penn State (3-0)

5. Texas (3-0)

6. USC (3-0)

7. Ohio State (3-0)

8. Utah (3-0)

9. LSU (2-1)

10. Washington (3-0)

11. Notre Dame (4-0)

12. Oregon (3-0)

13. Duke (3-0)

14. Alabama (2-1)

15. Ole Miss (3-0)

16. North Carolina (3-0)

17. Oregon State (3-0)

18. Oklahoma (3-0)

19. Miami (3-0)

20. Washington State (3-0)

21. Florida (2-1)

22. Colorado (3-0)

23. Tennessee (2-1)

24. Missouri (3-0)

25. Fresno State (3-0)

And here are some thoughts about how it came together…

• Let’s start with Florida.

Second-year coach Billy Napier notched his second win over a ranked foe as UF’s headman by having his offensive line prepared to handle Tennessee’s defense better than any of the Volunteers’ opponents to this point in the campaign. In Tennessee’s first two games in wins over Virginia and Austin Peay, the Volunteers racked up 25 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

But against the Gators, the Vols were limited to seven tackles for loss and one sack while Florida’s offensive line provided holes and space for running back Trevor Etienne to rush for 172 yards and a touchdown. Because Napier’s bunch proved tougher than Tennessee’s, the Gators appear at No. 21 on my ballot while Tennessee falls from No. 13 last week to No. 23 this week.

• My philosophy in voting is always to reward teams with quality wins, and through the first three weeks of the season, I’ve got seven squads on my ballot that have earned multiple wins against Power Five foes already.

Florida State is ranked the highest of that group at No. 3 with a neutral-site victory over LSU and this past Saturday’s win at Boston College. Penn State, which I have at No. 4, has beaten West Virginia and won at Illinois.

Utah has victories vs. Florida and at Baylor, while Duke (wins over Clemson and Northwestern), North Carolina (wins over South Carolina and Minnesota) and Colorado (wins at TCU and vs. Nebraska), all have my vote, too.

Finally, Fresno State earned the last spot on my ballot over Iowa, Kansas State and James Madison because of what it has done against non-conference competition. The Bulldogs shut out Arizona State, 29-0, on Saturday while forcing eight turnovers to pick up their second road win over a Power Five opponent this season. They won at Purdue in Week 1.

• Notre Dame made a jump from No. 14 to No. 11 this week in my vote. The Irish have outscored their opponents 184-47 through their first four games, and their offense isn’t showing any signs of being slowed down. Quarterback Sam Hartman, formerly of Wake Forest, appears to be the best transfer signal-caller addition anywhere this fall and has completed 71% of his throws for 1,061 yards and 13 touchdowns without any interceptions.