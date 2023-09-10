To end Alabama’s 21-game home winning streak is no easy task, and for that Texas should make the biggest jump when the new AP Top 25 poll is released later Sunday.

I’m a voter on the panel, and each week, I’ll provide a few thoughts here about how I put my ballot together. So, here’s how I voted this week:

1. Georgia (2-0)

2. Michigan (2-0)

3. Florida State (2-0)

4. Penn State (2-0)

5. Texas (2-0)

6. USC (3-0)

7. Ohio State (2-0)

8. Kansas State (2-0)

9. LSU (1-1)

10. Utah (2-0)

11. Washington (2-0)

12. Alabama (1-1)

13. Tennessee (2-0)

14. Notre Dame (3-0)

15. Duke (2-0)

16. Oregon (2-0)

17. Ole Miss (2-0)

18. North Carolina (2-0)

19. Oregon State (2-0)

20. Oklahoma (2-0)

21. Miami (2-0)

22. Colorado (2-0)

23. Kansas (2-0)

24. Washington State (2-0)

25. Cincinnati (2-0)

And here are some thoughts about how it came together…

• The Longhorns moved from No. 14 on my vote last week all the way up to No. 5 this week, and what was most impressive about their win was the dominant fourth quarter. Texas outscored Alabama 21-8 over the final 15 minutes of action.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for two scores in that final stanza with a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown throw to Adonai Mitchell with 14:05 to play and then 39-yard touchdown throw to Mitchell with 8:23 to go to give Texas the 34-24 score it would win by.

Ewers tallied 349 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Texas’ defense also limited Alabama to 107 rushing yards and intercepted Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe twice. The Longhorns got a complete team effort to win in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide dropped from No. 3 to No. 12 on my ballot.

• I’ve probably got Kansas State higher on my ballot than most. But look at what the Wildcats did Saturday to Troy, last year’s champion of the Sun Belt Conference and which won 12 games in 2022. Kansas State shellacked Troy, 42-13, and quarterback Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more. The Wildcats’ defense forced two turnovers and held Troy to 70 rushing yards.

• Utah’s win at Baylor gave the Utes a pair of non-conference wins over fellow Power Five foes. They beat Florida in Week 1, and followed it up with a hard-fought victory over the Bears in Waco. Utah stays in my Top 10 for that, and has the potential to move up whenever injured starting quarterback Cam Rising returns.

• Miami also won an important game on Saturday, knocking off Texas A&M while using one big play after another to do it. The Hurricanes are going to be hard to slow if their quick-strike ability remains a threat. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had two touchdown throws of 52 yards or more, and Brashard Smith scored on a 98-yard kickoff return. That earned the Hurricanes a spot on my ballot this week.

Other wins that helped teams climb on my ballot or get onto my ballot were Ole Miss’ at Tulane, Kansas’ over Illinois, Washington State’s over Wisconsin and Cincinnati’s at Pittsburgh.