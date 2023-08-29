Second-year Virginia coach Tony Elliott’s task is clear, he said, as the Cavaliers’ season-opening bout against No. 12 Tennessee nears.

“This week has been about trying to prepare these guys for the environment,” Elliott said Tuesday.

And that’s not only the raucous Volunteers-heavy crowd expected on Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He has that covered, too, because during Tuesday’s practice ‘Rocky Top’ was blasted over the speakers and put on repeat to prep the Hoos for what they’ll hear come kickoff.

“It’s going to be loud and there’s a lot of excitement,” Elliott continued, “and I think more so than the crowd, it’s the anticipation of wanting to play. This football team hasn’t played in a long time and it’s been a very, very long offseason, so it’s helping these guys understand how to channel the emotion.”

Saturday’s contest marks UVa’s return to game action for the first time since last November’s horrific shooting in Charlottesville that took the lives of former players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. The Cavaliers’ final two games of their 2022 campaign were canceled in the aftermath of the tragedy, so they haven’t readied for a standard college football Saturday since the second week of November.

Add in, their return to the field comes against a nationally-ranked foe from the SEC and that this UVa squad wants to properly honor their fallen teammates with the way they play, and it’s not hard to understand why Elliott sees the need to address the importance of players controlling their feelings in advance of Saturday.

“The analogy I use is gas in your tank and you’ve got to manage it,” he said. “You can’t use it all in the first quarter or in the first five minutes. You’ve got to use it each quarter and each play and not be able to be too emotionally involved in the game, because what I’ve learned in games like this is, emotions are high early and then it comes down to who can lock in, who can focus.”

He said beginning last week with the conclusion of training camp, he could feel his squad’s anticipation building for the clash with the Volunteers and that he’s excited for them to get the chance to play in a game again.

The Cavaliers will do so with a healthy offensive line, too, according to Elliott, who just last week was unsure regarding some of the front’s key personnel for this week. But after dealing with camp injuries up through last week, left tackle McKale Boley and right guard Brian Stevens have returned to practice and will start against Tennessee. The rest of the starting O-Line, per the depth chart released Tuesday, includes left guard Noah Josey, center Ty Furnish and right tackle Ugonna Nnanna.

“We feel good about the five we’re going to run out there and we’ve been able to have them the last several practices together, working together,” Elliott said.

He said the Hoos be without standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., who suffered a knee injury midway through the preseason. But Bennett, Elliott said, is due back next week and in time to play against James Madison on Sept. 9.

“He was pushing for this week,” Elliott said with a smile about Bennett. "He’s walking good. He’s back running a little bit, so I’m anticipating that next week is realistic for him.”

Last year, UVa finished 3-7 overall and he said the improvement he’d like for the team to show this Saturday after its offseason is more consistency on offense, the defense to build upon what it did last year and a better understanding of the special teams schemes the Cavaliers worked tirelessly on throughout August.

“Today, it was good to see the excitement,” Elliott said. “Guys were showing like they were a little bit tired of each other and they were a little bit scrappy, which was a good thing so definitely can feel the anticipation. The guys have had good energy from the start of camp and they continue to have good energy, which you can feel and you’re starting to hear them say, ‘It’s game week’ and the getting ready, so the guys are definitely excited and you can feel it.”