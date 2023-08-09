Two home matchups with squads from other high-major leagues plus an event in the Grand Cayman Islands on Thanksgiving weekend highlight the non-conference schedule for the Virginia women’s basketball team this coming campaign.

The Cavaliers announced their non-league slate on Tuesday evening, and they’ll host Oklahoma and Missouri at John Paul Jones Arena in November around a trip to the Cayman Island Classic on Nov. 24 and 25.

Opponents for that showcase have yet to be announced, but the eight-team field includes defending national champion LSU, perennial power Connecticut and 2023 WNIT champion Kansas.

UVa, which finished 15-15 overall in coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s first season in charge last winter, will open its new season on Nov. 8 in Charlottesville against Maryland-Eastern Shore. It’s the first of eight non-conference games the Hoos will play at John Paul Jones Arena.

Campbell (Nov. 12) and William & Mary (Nov. 15) visit UVa the following week before the Sooners come to town on Nov. 19.

Oklahoma went 26-7 last season, reached the Big 12 Conference semifinals and got to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners and the Cavaliers have never met previously.

UVa will meet Missouri for the first time, too, when it hosts the Tigers for the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge on Nov. 30. Missouri played in the WNIT last season.

The other non-conference home games are with Rider (Dec. 6), Wofford (Dec. 16) and Fordham (Dec. 21). The Cavaliers will play one true road contest in the non-conference portion of the schedule, as well, with a bout at LaSalle in Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

The Cavaliers will also host Division II Pitt-Johnstown for an exhibition on Nov. 2.