Former William Monroe High School standout Sam Brunelle will be a captain for the Virginia women’s basketball team this upcoming season.

The team announced the decision on its social media channels last week.

Brunelle, who is entering her second season with the Cavaliers after transferring from Notre Dame, will be one of the team’s two captains. The other captain is senior forward London Clarkson.

Brunelle had a strong first season with Virginia, averaging 11.0 points per game. The Ruckersville native made 21 starts for the Cavaliers before her season was cut short by an injury in late January. She scored in double figures in 14 games and shot 40% from 3-point range (34-of-85) and 91.2% from the free throw line (31-of-34).

One of the highlights of Brunelle’s first season in Charlottesville came on Jan. 15 against Boston College, when she scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career.

Brunelle will be captaining a Virginia team that will have a strong local feel this season. In addition to Brunelle, the Cavaliers’ roster also includes Central Virginia natives Olivia McGhee (Louisa County) and Kymora Johnson (St. Anne’s-Belfield). Both Johnson and McGhee will be freshmen this season, while Brunelle will be in her final season of college eligibility.

Like Brunelle, Johnson was a McDonald’s All-American during her senior year of high school. Johnson averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.4 steals per game during her final high school season while leading STAB to the VISAA Division I state championship game. Brunelle finished her high school career at William Monroe with 2,229 points and 1,272 rebounds.

Brunelle and the Cavaliers will open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore. The tip-off time has not yet been announced.