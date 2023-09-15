The Virginia baseball team will welcome a familiar foe to Disharoon Park next month for an exhibition game.

The Cavaliers will take on East Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 22 as part of its fall schedule, which was released on Thursday. The game is scheduled to begin at noon.

The Pirates went 47-19 and played in the Charlottesville Regional last season. Virginia won both of its regional matchups with East Carolina during the 2023 season, earning a 2-1 victory in a winner’s bracket game on June 3 and an 8-3 triumph in the regional championship game on June 4 en route to earning a trip to the College World Series.

The Cavaliers and Pirates also met in the NCAA Tournament during the 2022 season, with East Carolina earning a 4-2 win over Virginia in the Greenville Regional.

UVa’s fall baseball schedule also includes a trip to College Park, Md., for an exhibition game against Maryland on Sunday, Oct. 15. The start time for that game will be announced at a later date. The Terrapins went 42-21 last season and won the Big Ten Tournament championship for the first time in program history.

The Wahoos also will play nine intrasquad games — which are called the Orange & Blue World Series — during the fall baseball season. The Orange & Blue World Series will be broken up into three series. Series 1 games are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, Monday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 3, Series 2 games are slated for Monday, Oct. 9, Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 12, and Series 3 games will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Thursday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 26.

Admission to all of Virginia’s home fall baseball games are free and open to the public.

The Cavaliers return several key contributors from last season’s College World Series team, including shortstop Griff O’Ferrall and reliever Jay Woolfolk, who decided to stop playing football for UVa to focus solely on his baseball career.