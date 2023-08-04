On the heels of the program’s sixth trip to the College World Series this past June, Virginia will begin its new campaign with no easy test.

The Cavaliers are slated to open their 2024 season at the inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., from Feb. 23-25. The event will be held at 121 Financial Ballpark — home to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

UVa will play games there against Wichita State, Iowa and Auburn. Like the Cavaliers did, both Iowa and Auburn reached the NCAA Tournament this past season. The Hawkeyes finished 44-16 overall in 2023 and were one win away from advancing out of the Terre Haute Regional. Auburn went 34-23-1 this past spring and hosted an NCAA regional.

The Hoos will match up with Iowa at 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 and with Auburn at 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The Cavaliers will play their first game of the year on Feb. 23 against Wichita State at 2 p.m., and the while Shockers didn’t make the postseason this past go-around, they were above .500 and are traditionally a strong program.

UVa has made treks to Jacksonville previously, having played in the ACC Tournament there when the same venue hosted it from 2005 through 2008. The last time 21st-year coach Brian O’Connor’s squad opened a season in a showcase like this — against multiple postseason participants from the previous year — was 2019 when UVa met Vanderbilt, TCU and Cal State Fullerton in the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The 2024 version of the Cavaliers will feature key returning players from last season’s Omaha-bound bunch in shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, reliever Jay Woolfolk, first baseman Ethan Anderson, right fielder Casey Saucke and designated hitter Anthony Stephan. UVa went 50-15 in 2023.