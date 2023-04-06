Knowing his team’s daunting start to the conference schedule and that his program never encountered this particular challenge previously, Virginia skipper Brian O’Connor would’ve likely signed up ahead of the season for what his Cavaliers have done to this point in the campaign.

No. 7 UVa (25-4, 8-4 ACC) enters its weekend series against No. 20 Miami (20-9, 8-4 ACC) at Disharoon Park tied with the Hurricanes atop the Coastal Division standings.

“I’m proud of where we’re at,” O’Connor said earlier this week, noting his club is the only squad in the ACC to have played three of its first four league series away from home this spring. The Cavaliers are 17-0 in Charlottesville this year, but have only played one ACC set — a three-game sweep of Florida State — in their home park.

The Hoos were sent to North Carolina and to N.C. State during the first two weekends of the season, and took two of three from the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack each. But UVa dropped two of three at rival Virginia Tech last weekend.

“And I’ll say this, you go on the road in this league and sometimes winning a game,” he said, “although we didn’t win the series [at Virginia Tech] is a great accomplishment. Those are the things you have to do if you want to try to win the league in the regular season.”

To stay on track toward an ACC regular-season crown over the next few days, UVa will have to cool off the red-hot Hurricanes, who’ve won five straight. Miami also swept the Cavaliers in Coral Gables a season ago while outscoring the Hoos 26-11 over the three games.

Miami’s 60 home runs this spring are the most for any team in the ACC and seventh most nationally. The Hurricanes have six players — catcher Carlos Perez, first baseman CJ Kayfus, second baseman Blake Cyr, third baseman Yohandy Morales, right fielder Zach Levenson and center fielder Ian Farrow — with at least six homers.

“They have a very high-powered offense, so we have to do what we do and that’s throw strikes and manage innings,” O’Connor said.

For the most part, his starters and relievers have done that efficiently, but last week’s series loss to the Hokies was mainly because the Cavaliers combined to surrender 14 hits, 14 walks and six home runs over 16 innings in setbacks last Saturday and Sunday.

UVa moved Army transfer Connelly Early into the weekend rotation for the first time because Friday starter Nick Parker suffered an injury when he was hit with a line drive comebacker during the Florida State series, but Early (6-1, 3.26 ERA) didn’t pitch as well as he had as the Hoos’ midweek starter.

He’s in line to start again on Saturday against the Hurricanes with Brian Edgington (5-0, 1.64 ERA) due to pitch Friday night and Jack O’Connor (2-1, 3.27) scheduled for Sunday’s contest.

“[Early] didn’t pitch up to his capabilities, but he’s pitched good all year,” Brian O’Connor said, “and had four walks and a hit batter [at Virginia Tech] and that’s uncharacteristic of him, so there’s nothing to change. We’re going to continue to go with our same guys.”

O’Connor said that includes the bullpen, too, which bounced back from the Virginia Tech series with a strong showing on Tuesday at Liberty. O’Connor used relievers exclusively against the Flames and they combined for nine innings of one-run ball in UVa’s 4-1 win.

“So, there won’t be in any panic in our guys,” he said.

The clash between the Cavaliers and the Hurricanes feature two of the better third basemen not only in the ACC, but nationally with Morales and UVa’s Jake Gelof. Both are ranked in the top 40 of MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects for this summer’s MLB Draft. Gelof is hitting .357 with nine homers and 44 RBI, and is three homers shy of tying the Cavaliers’ career record for long balls.

First pitch on Friday is slated for 6 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday start times set for 1 p.m.