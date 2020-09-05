Coaches share why Brennan Armstrong won Virginia’s starting quarterback job

The result was an advantage for Armstrong, who used accuracy and field awareness to put his knowledge of the playbook on display.

“I think a lot of it has to do with his experience in the system, his knowledge of everything that we do,” Beck said of Armstrong winning the starting job. “And so with that big head start with being here for two years just gave him a big leg up and it kept him ahead in the competition throughout it.”

Mendenhall leaned on data throughout the competition to name an eventual starting quarterback.

“Really, when I’m under pressure or I’m making critical decisions, it’s a pretty simple mantra I use, that facts are our friends,” Mendenhall said. “So the numbers matter to me. And so completion percentage, how the offense is moving the ball, touchdowns scored, all the things that are relevant to helping our team win. We chart everything and I was just really impressed with his numbers and the results and that led to a body of work and that was over time, a cumulative effect that made it clear to me that he was the best player for us at that spot.”

A simple, data-driven approach led to the fiery Armstrong winning the job.