Coach who helped give Tony Elliott his coaching start thinks Virginia is 'an absolute perfect fit' for him

Lamb said it was Elliott’s background as a standout player and great student at Clemson that allowed him to establish rapport with players right away when he arrived to Furman after spending 2006 and 2007 as receivers coach for South Carolina State.

Lamb didn’t know Elliott well when he interviewed Elliott for the gig then, but said within 15 minutes of the conversation knew that Elliott was right for his program.

“He had an immediate connection with the players,” Lamb said. “Obviously, they respected him for what he did at Clemson as a player, but a lot of ‘em respected him because of what he did in the classroom as well. You don’t find that very often with a guy that’s an engineer major at the top of his class and the next thing you know, he’s a football coach.”

UVa currently ranks as the 25th best academic university in the country by US News & World Report, so it certainly can be categorized as an excellent academic school if that’s what Elliott is looking for.