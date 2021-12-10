Coach who helped give Tony Elliott his coaching start thinks Virginia is 'an absolute perfect fit' for him

Tony Elliott picking this job isn’t a surprise to Bobby Lamb, the former Furman coach who employed Elliott in his coaching infancy on the Paladins’ staff more than a decade ago.
Elliott worked three seasons as the wide receivers coach for Lamb while learning the ropes of the coaching profession at the FCS level ahead of returning to Clemson, his alma mater, where Elliott — a past co-captain of the Tigers during his playing days — began an overwhelmingly successful 11-year run and ascent to become one of the nation’s top assistants. That ultimately set up Friday, when he was officially named head football coach at the University of Virginia.
It’s the first head-coaching gig for Elliott, who is the 41st coach in the history of the Cavaliers.
“The Virginia job is an absolute perfect fit,” said Lamb, now the coach of Division II startup Anderson University (S.C.).
Upon Lamb’s hiring of Elliott at Furman, he was not long removed from two years spent in the business field as an engineer with Michelin North America. Elliott graduated from Clemson with a degree in industrial engineering and was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team academic choice in 2002.
“I know in talking to him,” Lamb said, “and I’ve talked to him a lot, that he’s really wanted to coach at an academic school. He’s mentioned it to me several times because of what he did in the engineering department there at Clemson and he just felt like it was a good match and I agreed with him.”
Lamb said the piece of advice he’s given to the many assistants he’s had in his career was for them to be themselves. Lamb’s nine-year stint in charge at Furman was followed by a seven-year stay in the same role at Mercer, so his list of past assistants moving up the ranks is growing. And he said, Elliott always stuck true to who he is even as he climbed the ladder within Clemson’s program.
For Tigers coach Dabo Swinney and company, Elliott evolved from running backs coach to offensive coordinator and even added the title of assistant head coach this fall.
His offenses at Clemson were dynamic while aiding the Tigers in their run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances, tutoring a 1,000-yard rusher seven times along the way. Travis Etienne, the ACC’s all-time record holder for rushing yards, finished his career with 4,952 yards on the ground under Elliott’s watch.
The Tigers averaged 43.5 points per game or more for three straight seasons from 2018 through last year.
“He’s been growing and basically doing it how it’s supposed to be done,” said Corico Wright, a former Clemson linebacker and ex-Tigers graduate assistant who just finished up his third season as Furman’s secondary coach. Wright was part of Clemson’s program for eight years and had five seasons of overlap with Elliott.
“He’s taking one step at a time,” Wright said, “and he’s an engineer, so everything he does is calculated. He doesn’t make any irrational decisions that don’t add up in a lot of ways.”
And that’s across all different facets, according to Wright, whether Elliott is preparing and planning for the next opponent, on the recruiting trail or developing players behind the scenes in order to grow their skills to help individuals and the team.
Perhaps, that’s why Elliott was so deliberate before his eventual acceptance of the job at UVa, too. He interviewed virtually last week, visited the school with his family on Wednesday ahead officially agreeing to the job on Friday.
“He’s all about building and going through the process,” Wright, another ACC academic honor roll member when he played, said, “and it goes back to his process of being an engineer. You can’t go from Step 1 to Step 10. You’ve got to go 1 to 2 to 3 to 4.
“He believes that,” Wright continued, “and that’s how he’s lived his life in a lot of ways and that’s how he’s done it in the coaching profession, too. He was at Michelin working and said, ‘I want to get into coaching,’ so he went to South Carolina State, volunteered there and then they put him on full time. … So, it’s Step 1, Step 2, Step 3, Step 4 and that’s just who he is and how he does things and he’s a very, very good ball coach.”
Lamb said it was Elliott’s background as a standout player and great student at Clemson that allowed him to establish rapport with players right away when he arrived to Furman after spending 2006 and 2007 as receivers coach for South Carolina State.
Lamb didn’t know Elliott well when he interviewed Elliott for the gig then, but said within 15 minutes of the conversation knew that Elliott was right for his program.
“He had an immediate connection with the players,” Lamb said. “Obviously, they respected him for what he did at Clemson as a player, but a lot of ‘em respected him because of what he did in the classroom as well. You don’t find that very often with a guy that’s an engineer major at the top of his class and the next thing you know, he’s a football coach.”
UVa currently ranks as the 25th best academic university in the country by US News & World Report, so it certainly can be categorized as an excellent academic school if that’s what Elliott is looking for.
“And I can say this and I’ve had a bunch of coaches now,” Lamb said. “I’ve been coaching 35 years and I’ve coached a lot of coaches. I’ve got a tree a mile long, but I’ll say this, Tony Elliott is as fine of a human being as anybody I’ve ever coached and that’s saying a lot because I’ve coached a lot of great guys. And that’s what makes him so special. It’s the type of person he is with his care and attention to detail for what he’s doing on a daily basis.”
Wright said that’s what allowed Elliott to thrive in recruiting as well. On top of winning the Frank Broyles Award as the best assistant in the FBS in 2017, Elliott was named a top-10 recruiter in the ACC by Rivals.com in 2015.
Lamb and Wright will vouch that for as tactical and organized as Elliott is, he’s got an equally relatable personality.
“He can go into anybody’s home and pull the best of the best out of whatever state you’re from,” Wright said.
Wright called Elliott an inspiration for players and young coaches and especially for those young Clemson football alums trying to find their footing in the industry.
“He is a high-energy, demanding coach,” Wright said, “very detailed in everything he does. Everything he brings to the table is going to have a rhyme or reason for it, and he loves his players. He coaches ‘em hard and demands a bunch from ‘em, but he loves ‘em hard, too. Every one of his former players will pound the table and say that, ‘He impacted my life and I love that guy.’”
Said Lamb: “His last year with me was 2010 and he made a grand total of $36,000 as my receivers coach. Look what’s happened to him now. It’s a great country we live in and he’s earned every bit of it. I can’t say enough good about Tony Elliott.”