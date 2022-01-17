Close contests have been common in ACC men's basketball this season

Last week was an accurate snapshot of Virginia’s season to this point.

There was the superb effort and contributions provided by forward Francisco Caffaro and guard Reece Beekman to propel the Cavaliers’ to a two-point win over rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday. And on the other end of the spectrum, the Hoos derailed themselves when a six-plus-minute scoring drought cost them a victory after they led by as many as seven in the second half of Saturday’s heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest.

The commonality between the two bouts were the tight results, and that hasn’t been out of the norm for UVa in this campaign, especially in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

“I told our guys to embrace this,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said Monday during the ACC weekly coaches Zoom call. “In the ACC this year, most teams have to embrace that if you’ll play that focused and intense and as well as you can for as long as you can, you’re going to be in a lot of close-possession games. And then it does come down to winning the majority of those possessions down the stretch.”

Bennett is not wrong and his colleagues in the league back him up. So too, does the data more than midway through the first full calendar month of conference action.

Taking away outliers Duke, the ACC’s lone ranked squad at No. 6 as well as both North Carolina and Miami, which are each just outside the Top 25, conference matchups have mostly been nail-biting.

All 12 teams with two or more losses in the league have played at least two ACC games decided by five points or fewer and at least three ACC games decided by 10 points or fewer.

“There’s a few teams, two or three of ‘em, where they just have a different kind of talent,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said. “And then, there’s a cluster of teams where it’s balanced in terms of talent. One team might have more experience than the other. One team might have more shooting than the other, but it’s pretty balanced.

“And so, it’s a situation,” Grant continued, “I think, in our league where you say, ‘Hey, look. There are eight teams who are very similar, so it’s going to come down to who wants it the most and be more willing to be more connected as a group, who can execute their plan and who can outwork the other team, especially when the talent is neutralized.”

Said Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel: “The margin for error is very small for anyone.”

Capel, whose Panthers squad fell to UVa, 57-56, last month in Charlottesville, and hosts the Cavaliers for a rematch on Wednesday night, said there were eight or nine plays in the first meeting he believed were the difference in winning and losing the game. He said those plays went Virginia’s way and he talked to his team about it, referring to those plays as “almosts.”

“Even if you’re really, really good, there’s still a fine line,” Capel said. “But I think the teams that can minimize their mistakes and follow whatever game plan that you have, you give yourself the best chance to win.”

On the high end, Syracuse, which has played six ACC games in total, has had five of them decided by five points or fewer. The Orange are 1-4 in those games, and as of Monday, records in close bouts for the 12 teams looking up at Duke, Miami and UNC in the standings typically align with where they fall in the standings.

‘Cuse, BC, Clemson, Pittsburgh, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech all have losing records in five- and 10-point decisions within the league, and those seven teams have losing records in the ACC.

UVa is 3-0 in conference games decided by five points or less and 4-1 in contests decided by 10 points or fewer — the loss coming over the weekend to Wake Forest. And the Cavaliers are one of four from that 12-team group with a winning record in close games along with Florida State, Notre Dame and Louisville. Each are above .500 in the conference, too.

“I think the value or the important thing is to embrace that,” Bennett said, “know that and prepare in that way and play in that way, and if you do that, you live with the result and get back after it next time.”

Bennett said his players understand the fragility of being in so many down-to-the-buzzer tilts.

“Every win we’ve had in ACC play,” he said, “have been [close] pretty much — the last Pitt game, Virginia Tech and at Syracuse and at Clemson were all very close until the end and maybe won by a couple of possessions — but that’s what you embrace. So, keeping that mindset and then growing through it and so far, the guys have done that and again we’ll have a test and it’s the reality of this league, parity in it and where we’re at too.”

