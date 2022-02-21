Clint Alexander named Blue Ridge football coach

Who says you can’t go home again?

Former Woodberry Forest football coach Clint Alexander is returning to Central Virginia this fall as the new big whistle at Blue Ridge School.

Blue Ridge School athletic director Parker Kirwan made the announcement of Alexander's hire official Monday following a nationwide search.

“From the moment I met the staff at Blue Ridge, I was impressed by their commitment to the boys and kid-centered vision,” Alexander said in a release. “They all share a passion for Blue Ridge and the mission of the school.”

Alexander spent the past four seasons as football coach and assistant athletic director at Grand Blanc High School, a public school near Flint, Mich. He posted a 36-15 record during his tenure at Grand Blanc, including a 12-1 mark last fall.

Prior to moving back to Michigan, Alexander was responsible for building Woodberry Forest into a VISAA Division I powerhouse. He spent a dozen years with the Tigers and guided the program to an 83-32-1 record and nine Virginia Prep League titles.

In addition, the program produced 87 college and three National Football League players during Alexander's tenure.

He takes over a Barons program that finished 6-3 in 2021 and just missed out on another trip to the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state playoffs under Coach Jimmy Wills. Wills resigned from the program just before Christmas.

“I am thrilled to have Clint as our next head coach,” Kirwan said in a release. “His expectations and dedication to student-athletes fits perfectly with the Blue Ridge School mission. I have no doubt that he will lead our program to great success.”

Alexander will finish the school year in Michigan before returning to Virginia with his wife, Elaine this summer in preparation of the 2022 campaign.

Headmaster Trip Darrin couldn’t be more excited to have Alexander leading the Blue Ridge football program.

“Clint’s reputation as a coach and mentor is outstanding,” Darrin said in a release. "Not only do we expect him to have great success on the field, we know he will bring out the best in our student-athletes.”

