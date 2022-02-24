Clint Alexander excited to return to Central Virginia as Blue Ridge football coach

For more than 25 years, Clint Alexander has been a leader of young men and been charged with helping to mold them into football players and productive citizens.

After several years in Michigan, he is returning to Central Virginia to continue that work as the head football coach at Blue Ridge School.

Alexander, who was officially named the Barons' coach on Monday, will be joined in St. George by his wife, Elaine, who will be the director of parent relations and communication at Blue Ridge starting for the 2022-23 school year.

“Blue Ridge had positions for myself and my wife, Elaine,” Alexander said. “She described it as her ‘dream job.’ Blue Ridge was a school I was very familiar with and I have always appreciated the mission of the school. I was blown away by how kid-centered the staff was when I visited.”

On top of his coaching duties at Blue Ridge, Clint Alexander will teach some summer programs, predominately history, as well as work in admissions and in the dorms. He also will help develop the school’s strength and conditioning programs.

“Elaine and I are so excited to come back to Virginia,” Alexander said. “We have family and friends in the area and look forward to re-establishing those relationships. I love the area. It has so much history and the scenery is overwhelming.”

Alexander is no stranger to the Central Virginia. He spent more than a decade coaching at Woodberry Forest, where he guided the Tigers to nine Virginia Prep League titles. During his tenure with the Tigers, the program produced 87 college athletes, including three that went on to play in the National Football League.

“Coaching at a boarding school in Virginia for 12 years prior to coming to Blue Ridge certainly made me feel comfortable about the challenge,” Alexander said. “When you work at a boarding school, you understand it is a full-time commitment. You need to be available for the boys anytime they need you. I loved that responsibility and look forward to continuing it.”

Following a successful run at Woodberry, Alexander returned to his home state of Michigan to coach at Grand Blanc High School, a public school near Flint. He posted a 36-15 record during his tenure with the Bobcats, including a 12-1 mark last fall despite playing 10 of those games on the road.

“My five seasons at Grand Blanc have been challenging and fun,” Alexander said. “We built a very special program and culture. This season, we won our first Saginaw Valley Conference title and our first regional title. I am so proud of these young men and coaches and the shared sacrifices we made for each other to achieve this. Grand Blanc has over 2,800 students and two campuses, so I really had to meet the needs of my players in other ways. We had leadership trips, community service projects and made offseason conditioning the best part of the day.”

Alexander will finish out the school year at Grand Blanc before moving back to Virginia to assume his new role at Blue Ridge. He hasn’t had an opportunity to address the team in person yet, but has reached out to players on Hudl to introduce himself.

“I want to learn what their goals are and how I can help them reach them,” he said. “I am currently watching film and getting to know the coaching staff. I have been very impressed with the players who are coming back next season.”

Next season will mark Alexander’s 26th season coaching high school football. He’s stayed true to his philosophy of being aggressive in all phases of the game and constructing a game plan to deal with each opponent. He said the Barons will be multiple on offense and defense and build around the talent on the roster.

“We will run a college-level program in regard to how we practice, prepare in regard to film study and the weight room,” Alexander said. “Our goal will be to prepare our players for college the same way the school already does. We will be great in all three phases of the game and build a culture that creates a loving environment for the players and coaches.”

