The perennial league favorite is that once more.

On Tuesday, the ACC unveiled its preseason projected order of finish and Clemson was voted to win it by media members covering the conference.

The Tigers have won the ACC title in seven of the last eight seasons and even though they’ve missed out on the College Football Playoff each of the past two years, their six appearances in the CFP are the second most in the sport.

“We’ve had 12 really, really good years in a row. Some great years in there,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said last week at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte.

“It’s hard to get to a final four when there’s 133 teams trying to do it,” he continued, “but we’ve been there as much as anybody and if not going eight years in a row means we stink, well, I guess we stink, but maybe we can get back there this year and be able to say we went seven out of the last nine years. That would be a pretty cool accomplishment, but that’s not going to happen if we don’t win the opener, win the state championship and win this league.”

Clemson, which went 11-3 last season and earned a trip to the Orange Bowl, got 103 out of 176 possible first-place votes. The Tigers’ roster features star running back Will Shipley, but is anchored by eight returning starters on defense.

Florida State, coming off a 10-3 campaign in which the Seminoles won the Cheez-It Bowl, was picked to finish second and got the second most first-place votes with 67. The Seminoles return veteran quarterback Jordan Travis as well as standout defensive end Jared Verse, and they also landed key transfers like ex-Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II during the offseason.

“There’s so much to expect and excite you about the team that I get to coach,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s the individuals. It’s the journeys that they’ve all been on, whether guys were there when we first came in the door or they’re great players we’ve been able to attract into the program and just seeing the work they put in.

“That’s what we talk a lot as a football team,” he said. “It’s always about the work and to see guys that embrace the challenge, they truly care about who they get to do it with and what they get to represent, it provides a great deal of excitement for the season that’s ahead.”

North Carolina received five first-place votes and was picked to come in third, while N.C. State got one first-place vote and was tabbed to finish fourth.

Miami was projected for a turnaround after last fall’s lackluster 5-7 showing in coach Mario Cristobal’s first season at the helm of the Hurricanes. They were picked to finish fifth while Duke and Pittsburgh were voted for a sixth-place tie. Louisville and Wake Forest were voted eighth and ninth, respectively.

The bottom five in the poll — in this order — were Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and UVa.

The Hokies were 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the conference in 2022 while the Hoos finished 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the ACC. Both Virginia Tech and UVa are entering their second seasons with its current coaches — Brent Pry in Blacksburg and Tony Elliott in Charlottesville.

The last time UVa was picked to finish last was 2018, when the Cavaliers were chosen last in the Coastal Division but defied expectations with an 8-5 ledger and trip to the Belk Bowl. Last year, Duke was picked to finish last in the Coastal Division, but racked up nine wins.