Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott coming to Charlottesville to interview for Virginia head coaching job

It appears as if Virginia could be positioning itself to pick off one of the nation’s top assistants from the perennial power within the Atlantic Coast Conference.

On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVa.

TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams in South Carolina first reported he saw Elliott and his family board the aircraft.

Elliott was not the favorite for the job initially, and according to sources, he was told earlier in the week that the Cavaliers were going in a different direction. UVa grad and current Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter was a logical frontrunner as soon as the gig opened, and on Monday a source told The Daily Progress the situation between Poindexter and UVa was “not done but leading that way.”

On Wednesday, though, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Poindexter told him he’d be staying with the Nittany Lions.