Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott coming to Charlottesville to interview for Virginia head coaching job

It appears as if Virginia could be positioning itself to pick off one of the nation’s top assistants from the perennial power within the Atlantic Coast Conference.
On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVa.
TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams in South Carolina first reported he saw Elliott and his family board the aircraft.
Elliott was not the favorite for the job initially, and according to sources, he was told earlier in the week that the Cavaliers were going in a different direction. UVa grad and current Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter was a logical frontrunner as soon as the gig opened, and on Monday a source told The Daily Progress the situation between Poindexter and UVa was “not done but leading that way.”
On Wednesday, though, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Poindexter told him he’d be staying with the Nittany Lions.
Elliott is in his 11th year as an assistant at Clemson, his alma mater, where he’s held offensive coordinator responsibilities since 2015. If he’s hired as the next coach of the Cavaliers, he would replace outgoing UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall, who announced last Thursday he planned to step down from his post following the Hoos’ bowl game. They’ll play on Dec. 29 at the inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston.
Elliott would become the 44th coach in the history of the Cavaliers and also their first head football coach without previous head-coaching experience since Dick Bestwick was hired in 1976. George Welsh, Al Groh, Mike London and Mendenhall all had prior experience as the man in charge elsewhere before earning UVa’s top job.
At Clemson, Elliott was the position coach for running backs for 10 seasons up until this fall when he switched to leading tight ends. He added the additional duty of assistant head coach for Dabo Swinney’s team this season, too.
His offenses at Clemson were dynamic as he tutored a 1,000-yard rusher seven times there, which included standout backs Wayne Gallman in 2015 and 2016 and Travis Etienne in 2018 and 2019. Etienne is the ACC's all-time leading rusher.
In ’18 and ’19 with former standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Etienne serving Elliott as his key personnel, the Tigers ranked near the top of the country for scoring offense. Their 44.3 points per game were fourth most in the FBS in 2018 en route to winning the College Football Playoff national championship, and their 43.9 points per game were fourth most again in 2019.
Elliott was the Frank Broyles Award winner, given to the nation’s top assistant, in 2017 and also that year was named FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year.
In this coaching cycle and in past coaching cycles, he’s been involved for other openings. He turned down the job at Tennessee last year, and this time around, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, is a finalist and also very much in the mix for the head-coaching job at Duke to replace David Cutcliffe.
Before working at Clemson, he spent three seasons with nearby FCS Furman as its wide receivers coach and the two years before that in the same role at South Carolina State.