Claire Liu wins Boar's Head Women's Open title

Prior to that, Liu had netted two backhand volleys.

Wang served out the set in the next game when Liu couldn’t take advantage of a net cord by Wang that had set her up for a fairly easy shot from the tee.

Wang broke Liu in the first game of the second set and seemed to have all the momentum.

However, Liu kept grinding and, taking advantage of Wang’s second serve, she broke back before going on to take the second set.

It was all Liu in the third set, as it was Wang suddenly looking worse for her wear. She started struggling with a left leg injury that she had sustained in her semifinal win on Saturday and, eventually, was forced to retire.

“It was OK this morning and so I came out and played, but in the end of the first set it started [worsening] gradually," Wang said. "I felt like I couldn’t move and load on the leg. I’m just sorry that I couldn’t finish the match, but it’s been a really great week and a tournament.”

In the moments after informing the chair umpire that she had no choice but to retire, Wang and Liu shared what looked to be an emotional moment.