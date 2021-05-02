Claire Liu wins Boar's Head Women's Open title

Things didn’t look good for Claire Liu on Sunday afternoon.
Down a set, and a point away from going down three games in the second, Liu looked frustrated and a little bit fatigued.
On top of that, Xinyu Wang was playing lights out. Everything the 19-year-old from China tried seemed to be working.
But somehow, some way, Liu was able to turn everything around.
On a picturesque day for tennis at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, the 20-year-old native of Thousand Oaks, Calif., got back in the match, then took total control of it, downing Wang, 3-6, 6-4, 4-1 (retired) to win the 20th annual Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.
“It was definitely a tough match throughout,” Liu said. “I just kept trying to chip away.
“She has amazing power and hits the ball so clean. I was just trying to scrap and just get as many balls back as possible and put as much pressure on her as I could, and I think it started to pay off little by little. I’m just really happy with the way I fought.”
The first set of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event was on serve until Wang broke Liu to take a 5-3 lead. On break point, Wang — who had been hitting hard and aggressively — surprised Liu with a drop shot. Liu was able to retrieve it, but just as she did so, Wang crept in and finished the point with a crisp volley.
Prior to that, Liu had netted two backhand volleys.
Wang served out the set in the next game when Liu couldn’t take advantage of a net cord by Wang that had set her up for a fairly easy shot from the tee.
Wang broke Liu in the first game of the second set and seemed to have all the momentum.
However, Liu kept grinding and, taking advantage of Wang’s second serve, she broke back before going on to take the second set.
It was all Liu in the third set, as it was Wang suddenly looking worse for her wear. She started struggling with a left leg injury that she had sustained in her semifinal win on Saturday and, eventually, was forced to retire.
“It was OK this morning and so I came out and played, but in the end of the first set it started [worsening] gradually," Wang said. "I felt like I couldn’t move and load on the leg. I’m just sorry that I couldn’t finish the match, but it’s been a really great week and a tournament.”
In the moments after informing the chair umpire that she had no choice but to retire, Wang and Liu shared what looked to be an emotional moment.
“It’s never fun ending a match like that,” Liu said. “I just wish her the best and hope she can recover as fast as possible. She’s obviously a great player and it would be really fun to see her playing again.”