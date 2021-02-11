Citing lack of competitive options, St. Anne's-Belfield opts out of girls basketball season

Late last month, St. Anne’s-Belfield athletic director Dewayne Robinson announced there would be a high school basketball season for his student-athletes.
Nearly three weeks later, Robinson has reluctantly pulled the plug on the girls basketball season before it began, citing a lack of competitive options.
“It is always difficult making a decision of the like, especially in these crazy times,” Robinson said. “Our school has been on the conservative side in its approach to minimizing the risk to our community and, following some research, our Head of School was clear in her guidelines for indoor competitions.”
Since December, Dr. Autumn Graves, the Head of School at STAB, and Robinson have met regularly to develop a plan to allow athletes to play indoor sports safely. Last month, Graves gave Robinson the go-ahead to pursue competition based on essential mitigation needs provided by the school.
The STAB athletic director said he felt compelled to explore the feasibility of a condensed competition window under those guidelines for the boys and girls varsity basketball programs.
Since then, Robinson has met with athletic directors from around the commonwealth and coordinated with Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association officials to coordinate which schools were following the necessary mitigation levels set forth by Graves and STAB.
Robinson said the decision to bypass a competitive window for his girls basketball program came down to the landscape across the state and the protocols of those individual schools communities. He noted that the small number of schools that met STAB's mitigation standards did not match up well competitively with the Saints' girls program.
“Our boys are playing as of now,” Robinson said. “The girls’ decision simply came down to the lack of finding suitable competition that were testing and playing in masks. The boarding school cohorts on the boys side gave us more competitive matches than we were able to find on the girls side.”
The response from the players was of disappointment.
“When I heard the news that STAB decided to cancel our season, I was in disbelief,” said Daija Bennett, the team's lone senior. “It is disappointing that my high school basketball career had been cut short, and I would do anything to get the chance to play one more game with my teammates. I was also looking forward to getting the chance to play one more season under one of my favorite coaches, [Phil] Stinnie, considering he has been coaching me since my first year at STAB.”
Bennett said the past three weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions for her and her teammates as they awaited more news on the status of their season.
“When we were told a couple of weeks ago that we will be having a season, my excitement was through the roof, I was already imagining how much fun I was going to have with my team on the court, and celebrating after the games,” she said. “I was also imagining getting the chance to have a senior night and celebrating the four years I have played at STAB. To hear that it is all over, it can become emotional, I think, for all of us. Playing the game of basketball is something that our whole team looks forward to, and after waiting so long only to be told we will not be able to play is definitely upsetting news.”
Sophomore team captain Kymora Johnson agreed, but put the school's decision into perspective.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “As painful as it is, I know that it’s just the state of our world and it could always be worse.”
Johnson said her teammates were in shock when they heard the news, especially Bennett.
“She has to be devastated and I hurt for her,” Johnson said. “The rest of us have more high school games in our future, she doesn’t. I am so thankful that I got to share two years of play with her. She’s going to accomplish great things.”
Robinson understands the frustration. He and Stinnie worked together throughout the process to come up with a solution during this unique season.
“We were asking a lot of our basketball athletes during this competitive window, including pausing all external activity with travel or AAU programs,” Robinson said. “After exploring the competitive landscape, I think Phil and some of the girls felt that the ask over that period of time wasn’t worth the two to three games we would have been able to confirm. Phil was deep in many of those conversations. I know this will be disappointing for some, though I appreciate their patience as we explored every possible angle."
Johnson said the student body has been extremely supportive and expressed sympathy, comfort and concern to her and her teammates. The sophomore said the team has moved forward and has already started making preparations with practices and workouts this spring.
“I’m trying to find comfort in knowing so many athletes and programs are facing the same struggles,” Johnson said. “It will get better.”