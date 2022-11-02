Christopher Eubanks outlasts Aziz Dougaz to reach Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger quarterfinals

“Yes!” yelled Christopher Eubanks in the ninth game of the second set against Aziz Dougaz on Wednesday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Eubanks, the No. 4 seed at the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger in Charlottesville, had just hit a beautiful inside-out cross-court forehand for a winner, one of many such shots he had hit throughout the match.

Three games later, following a roller coaster tiebreaker, Eubanks once again stroked a forehand winner to close out a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6(8) victory that moved him into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The 6-foot-7-inch Atlanta native, who was a two-time All-American and ACC Player of the Year at Georgia Tech, had a strong start to his pro career at the 2017 Atlanta Open when he defeated Taylor Fritz and Jared Donaldson, though, like many pros ranked outside the top 100, it’s been a grind ever since.

However, this past summer, the 135th-ranked Eubanks achieved his best result at a Grand Slam when he made it to the second round of the U.S. Open.

Now he seems to be gaining momentum.

Against Dougaz, Eubanks had to fend off a couple of set points in the tiebreaker, but was able to do so thanks to his powerful forehand and some timely serving; he had seven aces on the day, which contributed to his winning 76% of his first-serve points.

In other action from the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit indoor event, University of Virginia junior Inaki Montes continued his strong play, defeating Aleksander Kovacevic, 7-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted just under two hours.

Montes, who connected on 74% of his first serves and was broken just once, moves into the quarterfinals, where he will take on Great Britain’s Paul Jubb, who upset second-seeded Michael Mmoh on Wednesday afternoon, 7-6(4), 6-3.

In the first match of the day, former UVa star Treat Huey and partner Max Schnur lost, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 to Great Britain’s Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

Tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website for $10, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Virginia.

