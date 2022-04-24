Chirico wins Boar's Head Resort Women's Open title

Louisa Chirico thrust her arms high into the air as the groundstroke from Wang Xiyu sailed past the baseline. This was a feeling she hadn’t experienced in some time — three years to be exact.

On Sunday afternoon, the 279th-ranked American won her first tournament since a 2019 clay court event in Brazil, defeating Xiyu, 6-4, 6-3 to win the 20th annual Boars Head Resort Women’s Open.

It didn’t come easy.

Down the stretch of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event, Chirico’s nerves kicked in. Serving for the match at 5-2, she double-faulted four times before breaking right back against Xiyu — who finished with 12 double faults of her own on the day.

“I got a little tight there at the end, but I’m happy to pull through,” said a smiling Chirico. “In a final, you’re going to have nerves, and I think there were nerves today on both sides, honestly. She threw in a few double faults at the beginning, and I just tried to take advantage of that and stay as solid as I could.”

Chirico, who had been ranked No. 58 in the world before a shoulder injury sidelined her for 18 months, looked comfortable on the Har-Tru clay surface all week, complementing her powerful groundstrokes with timely aces and feathery drop shots — and it was more of the same against Xiyu.

Now Chirico, who is from Harrison, New York, has her sights set on taking more steps in her comeback, beginning with an event in Charleston this week.

“I’m just really happy with how I competed and played,” Chirico said. “I have some good momentum now and I’m hoping to carry that through the rest of the season.”