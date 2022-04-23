Chirico, Wang reach Boar's Head Resort Women's Open final

Six years ago, Louisa Chirico was on fire. The Harrison, New York native had won five qualifier and main-draw matches at the Madrid Open to reach the semifinals. She then won three qualifying matches at the French Open to make it into the main draw, where she was able to advance into the second round.

By the fall of 2016, Chirico had climbed all the way to No. 58 in the world.

But just two years later, Chirico had dropped out of the top 500, with a shoulder injury sidelining her for 18 months.

Now, though, the still only 25-year-old Chirico seems to be on her way back.

In front of a large crowd at the Boar’s Head Sports Club on Saturday afternoon, the unseeded Chirico defeated sixth-seeded Lucrezia Stefanini, 7-6(7), 6-1 to move into Sunday’s finals of the Boar’s Head Resort’s Women’s Open against Xiyu Wang.

“I’m just taking things slowly,” said Chirico, who only returned to the court last summer, “and trying to go step-by-step to build my ranking back up.”

At the outset of Saturday’s match, Chirico — currently ranked No. 279 — looked tentative. She double-faulted four times and was broken on three occasions.

“I think were both a little bit tight,” Chirico said. “But then I think we both loosened up, and toward the end of the first set it was just very even. I just tried to keep my composure and keep playing the same way.

“I got through that first set and then took the momentum into the second set and really tried to close it out. I’m really happy with the win.”

Sunday’s final begins at 1 p.m. After everything she’s been through, Chirico said adding a tournament championship to her resume would be “awesome.”

“This is really the first kind of trip I’ve taken where I’ve done multiple weeks in a row after my shoulder [injury], so I’m just happy to be in one piece at this point,” she said, smiling. “Hopefully I can keep the momentum going and win again.”

In Saturday’s other semifinal, the third-seeded Wang was a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 winner over second-seeded Tatjana Maria.

Meanwhile, in the doubles final, Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov defeated Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Alycia Parks, 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Tickets to the finals of $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event — which is being presented by Har-Tru — can be purchased for $10 at the door or on the Boar’s Head website.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.